UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE: Unibail-Rodamco ORA: interim cash amount payable on March 29, 2017

Paris, Amsterdam, February 27, 2017

Press Release

Unibail-Rodamco ORA: interim cash amount payable on March 29, 2017

As announced on February 1, 2017 and subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting on April 25, 2017, the dividend of €10.20 per share for the fiscal year 2016 will be paid in two installments of €5.10 each. The payment dates will be March 29, 2017 (interim dividend) and July 6, 2017 (final dividend).

In accordance with the terms of the issue of redeemable bonds for Unibail-Rodamco shares (ORA - Obligations Remboursables en Actions), a cash amount of €6.38 per ORA bond will be payable on March 29, 2017 (see article 5.8.1 of the prospectus reviewed by the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" on May 18, 2007).

The ex-date for the interim cash amount on ORA will be on March 29, 2017 (ISIN FR0010474056).

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Marine Huet

+33 1 76 77 58 02

marine.huet@unibail-rodamco.com

Media Relations

Pauline Duclos-Lenoir

+33 1 76 77 57 94

pauline.duclos-lenoir@unibail-rodamco.com

About Unibail-Rodamco

Created in 1968, Unibail-Rodamco SE is Europe's largest listed commercial property company, with a presence in 11 EU countries, and a portfolio of assets valued at €40.5 billion as of December 31, 2016. As an integrated operator, investor and developer, the Group aims to cover the whole of the real estate value creation chain. With the support of its 1,990 professionals, Unibail-Rodamco applies those skills to highly specialised market segments such as large shopping centres in major European cities and large offices and convention & exhibition centres in the Paris region.

The Group distinguishes itself through its focus on the highest architectural, city planning and environmental standards. Its long term approach and sustainable vision focuses on the development or redevelopment of outstanding places to shop, work and relax. Its commitment to environmental, economic and social sustainability has been recognised by inclusion in the FTSE4Good and STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes.

The Group is a member of the CAC 40, AEX 25 and EuroSTOXX 50 indices. It benefits from an A rating from Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings.

For more information, please visit our website: www.unibail-rodamco.com (http://www.unibail-rodamco.com)





ORA (http://hugin.info/136618/R/2082110/784535.pdf)



