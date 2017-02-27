Ericsson: Ericsson empowers the future of transport with Connected Vehicle Marketplace

Newest addition to Ericsson Connected Vehicle Cloud allows OEMs to grow an ecosystem of digital services around their connected vehicles

Connected Vehicle Marketplace features open APIs for telematics data, regulated data sharing, partner management, and charging & billing solutions

Scania introduces Scania One, a digital platform for both in-house services and external content for Scania customers, built on Connected Vehicle Marketplace

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has launched the game-changing Connected Vehicle Marketplace, a white-label solution to reduce the complexities of building digital service ecosystems for connected vehicles. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), partners and motorists will now be able to drive the development of innovation and connectivity in the automotive industry.

Introducing Scania One, Scania becomes the first customer to use the new solution. Scania One is an open customer platform that gives fleet owners, drivers and fleet owners' customers, access to services that will help increase efficiency and productivity, while contributing to a reduced carbon footprint.

Building on the success of the Ericsson Connected Vehicle Cloud, the Connected Vehicle Marketplace (http://www.ericsson.com/automotive-marketplace) is a controlled and secure environment for OEMs to put new digital services into the hands of their drivers. The solution is the first of its kind and will enable OEMs to fully control the inclusion of third-party digital services seamlessly and efficiently, all integrated into one digital marketplace.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson, announced the new Connected Vehicle Marketplace during Ericsson's Media & Analyst briefing at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 27.

Ekholm says: "Empowering innovation is crucial for Ericsson, and is an essential part of the successful future for not only the automotive industry, but also a whole host of others. We are committed to enabling the right mix of connectivity, security and ideas across all industries, and today's launch of Connected Vehicle Marketplace for the automotive industry is just one example of this."

Through the connected vehicles, Scania knows the logistical flow in the operations of fleet owners' customers, ranging from large-scale construction sites, to public transport, to long haul transport. With Scania One, the digital tools are placed in the hands of fleet owners and drivers to ensure gains in these flows are realized and waste is eliminated.

"Compared to many other industries, the transport industry is making rapid progress in digitalization. However, we cannot make this shift alone and this is a great example of the kind of partnership that moves both our industries forward," says Henrik Henriksson President and CEO, Scania. "Now we are taking some serious steps translating the partnership into real business for us with bottom line impact for our customers."

Roger Lanctot, Associate Director in Global Automotive Practice, Strategy Analytics, says: "Ericsson is in a position to deliver almost any content, service or application to any device or use case, whether it's in the home, car, or on a mobile device. With its horizontal IoT capabilities, proven today towards the connected vehicle, Ericsson now brings together all possible usage scenarios."

The number of connected vehicles is growing rapidly - both for commercial vehicles and passenger cars. Scania has announced that there are now 250,000 connected vehicles, which amounts to more than two-thirds of all vehicles it has sold the past five years. Moreover, Strategy Analytics predicts 382 million connected vehicles by 2025.

Until now, there was no way for OEMs to share data efficiently, securely and in a scalable manner with third-parties. Ericsson's Connected Vehicle Marketplace enables OEMs to create a connected ecosystem for core partners as well as innovators who want to come up with new innovative services for the automotive industry, to realize the full potential of connected vehicles.

Ericsson Connected Vehicle Cloud is powered by Ericsson's IoT solution - IoT Accelerator - bringing secure world-class mobile connectivity management and trustworthy technology partnership, with IoT E2E systems, and rapid IoT deployment and monetization capabilities.

