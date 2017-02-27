Munich Re Automation Solutions Ltd Named One of the Best Workplaces in Ireland in its First Year

DUBLIN, February 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Munich Re Automation Solutions Ltd is delighted to announce that it has been officially recognised as one of the Best Workplaces in Ireland in 2017.



This well-deserved accolade was presented at the Great Place to Work Best Workplaces in Ireland awards in the Clayton Hotel on Burlington Road, Dublin on Wednesday 22nd February. This is their first year to be named as a top Irish workplace, recognition awarded on the basis of an employee survey and an assessment of their policies and practices.

Sandra Kelly, Head of Human Resources, commented: "This is our first year to take part in the Great Place to Work campaign and we are privileged to be listed as a Best Workplace 2017 on our first endeavour. We thrive on a culture of innovation, diversity, skill, professionalism and friendliness."

Ross Mayne, CEO of Munich Re Automation Solutions Ltd added: "I am delighted for our team and it is fantastic to be recognised with this award. Our success is largely built on the collective skills, abilities and expertise of our employees who are committed to going the extra mile for our clients all over the world."

All over the country, employees at Ireland's Best Workplaces report a significantly greater sense of job security than those in peer organisations. This level of employee confidence provides these organisations with a workforce that is engaged, focused on the task at hand, and eager to offer their contribution to future successes.

"The listed organisations this year have separated themselves from their peers by leveraging the power of trust to the benefit of all their stakeholders, and that is why I want to extend my congratulations to one and all on a wonderful achievement," said John Ryan, CEO of Great Place to Work® Ireland.



Munich Re Automation Solutions Ltd. is the leading provider of electronic new business and automated underwriting solutions to the life insurance industry.

http://www.munichre.com/automation-solutions

