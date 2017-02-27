"We are driving a digital platform and broadband network movement to meet the expectations of a data hungry nation," said Mathew Oommen, president, Reliance Jio. "By leveraging a Smart HetNet model supported and orchestrated by a cloud centric SON framework, Jio and Airspan have completely changed the traditional macro-centric deployment models and enabled Jio to proactively and rapidly address data demand through targeted deployments." Mr. Oommen went on to say, "Together, we have been able to innovate on products and solutions that have fundamentally disrupted cost and service models, ensuring that Jio's self-healing HetNet will be able to seamlessly transition to 5G."

Mr. Eric Stonestrom, Airspan's CEO added, "Airspan thrives on invention and disrupting outdated traditional equipment manufacturers. This is our exclusive mission. The accomplishments with Jio make us very proud and we are grateful for the trust and cooperation that has been extended by the phenomenal Jio team."

About Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited:

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited ("Jio"), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited ("RIL"), has built a world-class all-IP data strong future proof network with latest 4G LTE technology. It is the only network conceived and born as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up and supporting Voice over LTE technology. It is future ready and can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance on to 5G, 6G and beyond.

Jio will bring transformational changes in the Indian digital services space to enable the vision of Digital India for 1.2 billion Indians and propel India into global leadership in digital economy. It has created an eco-system comprising network, devices, applications and content, service experience and affordable tariffs for everyone to live the Jio Digital Life. As part of its customer offers, Jio has revolutionised the Indian telecom landscape by making voice calls for Jio customers absolutely free, across India, to any network, and always. Jio makes India the highest quality, most affordable data market in the world so that every Indian can do Datagiri.

About Airspan Networks Inc.:

Airspan (OTC PINK: AIRO) is a leading LTE RAN solution provider, with over 1000 customers in over 100 countries. Airspan is regularly recognized as a leader and pioneer in LTE Access and innovative Backhaul solutions. Airspan has an expansive product portfolio, which includes indoor and outdoor small cells, and all-outdoor, compact Micro and Macro base stations, a variety of user devices and network optimization products. These connectivity solutions operate in bands from 400 MHz up to 6.4 GHz and 60-80GHz millimeter wave. www.airspan.com.

