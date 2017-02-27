NTT DOCOMO International PR Public Relations Department Tel: +81-3-5156-1366 Fax: +81-3-5501-3408 URL: www.nttdocomo.com Contact: https://nes.nttdocomo.co.jp/PINQ01/showinquiry.do

TOKYO, Feb 27, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - AT&T (US and Mexico), KPN (Netherlands), KDDI (Japan), NTT DOCOMO (Japan), Orange (29 countries in Europe, Middle East and Africa), Telefonica (Europe), Telstra (Australia), TELUS (Canada) and Verizon (US) confirmed support for the global deployment of LTE-M at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.These operators are working to ensure that LTE-M supports roaming and standards-based local service delivery so that both enterprise and customer-oriented IoT objects, such as trackers or wearables, can be designed for worldwide markets.The supporting operators are engaging in several activities including pilots, IoT Open Labs and launches of starter kits to support and accelerate the ecosystem of modules and objects.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO provides innovative, convenient and secure mobile services that enable smarter living for each customer. The company serves over 65 million mobile customers in Japan via advanced wireless networks, including a nationwide 3G network and one of the world's first commercial LTE networks. Leveraging its unique capabilities as a mobile operator, DOCOMO is a leading developer of cutting-edge technologies for NFC mobile payments, mobile GPS, mobile TV, intuitive mobile assistance, environmental monitoring, smart grids and much more. Overseas, the company provides technical and operational expertise to eight mobile operators and other partner companies. NTT DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo (9437) and New York (DCM) stock exchanges. Please visit https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/ for more information.Source: NTT DOCOMOContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.