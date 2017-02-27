BMO Capital Markets to Host 26th Annual Global Metals and Mining Conference

TORONTO and NEW YORK, February 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Industry Leaders From 32 Countries and six Continents to Attend one of the Largest Metals and Mining Investor Conferences in the World

Company Presentations Accessible via Webcast

Research Analysts Available for Comment

BMO Capital Markets will host its 26th annual Global Metalsand Mining Conference from February 26 to March 1, 2017, in Hollywood, Florida. The conference will bring together metals and mining industry leaders and institutional investors from around the world.

BMO Capital Markets will be welcoming more than 1,000 industry professionals representing nearly 500 companies from 32 countries and six continents to the conference, one of the industry's most important global gatherings.

"We are honoured once again to host the industry at our Global Metalsand Mining Conference, an annual event celebrating our commitment to the sector across commodities cycles," said Pat Cronin, Group Head, BMO Capital Markets.

The conference brings together the global investors and executives who continuously map the future of the diverse and dynamic mining industry. It is considered an early barometer of industry sentiment for the year to come, featuring presentations from some of the world's largest mining companies.

BMO Capital Markets has been advising companies on the mining industry for more than a century. Global Finance Magazine recently recognised BMO Capital Markets as the best investment bank for metals and mining in the world for the eight consecutive year.

Some of the companies scheduled to present at the conference include:

Agnico-Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agrium Inc. (AGU)

Alcoa (AA)

Anglo American (AAL)

(AAL) Antofagasta (ANTO)

(ANTO) Barrick Gold (ABX)

(ABX) BHP Billiton (BLT)

Cameco (CCO)

First Quantum Minerals (FM)

Franco- Nevada (FNV)

(FNV) Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold (FCX)

Gemfields (GEM)

Glencore (GLEN)

Goldcorp (GG)

HudBay Minerals (HBM)

Ivanhoe (IVN)

Lundin Mining (LUN)

Mosaic (MOS)

Newmont Mining (NEM)

Nucor (NUE)

Petra Diamonds (PDL)

PotashCorp (POT)

Randgold Resources (RRS)

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Silver Wheaton (SLW)

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Teck Resources (TECK)

The three-day event is hosted by the BMO Capital Markets' Metals and Mining Equity Research team. With dedicated metals and mining analysts in Toronto, London, and New York, BMO covers more than 135 publicly-listed companies, making it one of the largest mining and fertilizer research groups in the world.

"In the last 12 months, metals and mining has undergone an amazing transformation and rightsizing. This year's conference will be a totally different environment from last year's," said David Gagliano, Co-head of Metals and Mining Research for BMO Capital Markets.

"How companies grow, how they will differentiate themselves and how management deploys their cash are the challenges facing metals and mining these days," said Andrew Kaip, Co-head of Metals and Mining Research for BMO Capital Markets.

Members of the BMO Metals & Mining Equity Research Group include:

Andrew Breichmanas , Research Analyst, Precious Metals

, Research Analyst, David Gagliano , Research Analyst, US Metals & Mining

, Research Analyst, US Metals & Mining Joel Jackson , Research Analyst, Fertilizers & Chemicals

, Research Analyst, Fertilizers & Chemicals Andrew Kaip , Research Analyst, Precious Metals

, Research Analyst, Andrew Mikitchook , Research Analyst, Precious Metals , Minerals, Gold

, Research Analyst, , Minerals, Gold Alexander Pearce , Research Analyst, Base Metals, Bulks & Uranium

, Research Analyst, Base Metals, Bulks & Uranium Brian Quast , Research Analyst, Precious Metals

, Research Analyst, Edward Sterck , Research Analyst, Diversifieds, Uranium, Diamonds

, Research Analyst, Diversifieds, Uranium, Diamonds Alex Terentiew , Research Analyst, Base Metals

For media who would like a copy of the agenda, access to Webcast presentations, or to request a telephone interview, please contact Pav Jordan or Mallory Micetich at BMO Media Relations.

Members of the Research team will be available at the close of the conference to discuss the conference and market sentiment.

About BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets is a leading, full-service North American-based financial services provider, with approximately 2,400 professionals in 30 locations around the world, including 16 offices in North America, offering corporate, institutional and government clients access to a complete range of investment and corporate banking products and services. BMO Capital Markets is a member of BMO Financial Group (NYSE, TSX: BMO), one of the largest diversified financial services providers in North America with US$513 billion total assets and over 45,000 employees as at October 31, 2016.

Media Contacts:

Pav Jordan, Toronto

(416)-867-3996

Pav.jordan@bmo.com



Mallory Micetich, New York

(212)-885-4158

Mallory.micetich@bmo.com



Paul Rea, Toronto

416-867-5384

Paul.rea@bmo.com



Internet:http://www.bmo.com

Twitter: @BMOMedia

