NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - Sinequa, a leader in Cognitive Search and Analytics, today announced that it will be exhibiting and speaking at the upcoming Gartner Data and Analytics Summit North America (March 6-9) in Grapevine, Texas, and the Gartner Data and Analytics Summit EMEA (March 20-22) in London. Sinequa executives will present "Insight Engines: Infinite Possibilities of Extracting Value from Data" at both events.

Business decisions are increasingly driven by data that is growing and diversifying at an exponential rate. Organizations are challenged to extract the right information from that data and provide it to the right people at the right time. Insight engines help them do that by combining human-driven interactions with machine-assisted analysis. They provide a "comprehensive auxiliary brain" to people, offering contextual insights for better decisions, accelerated innovation and improved operational efficiencies.

"While enterprise search has been historically how people find information within their digital workplace, significant enhancements are occurring based on user needs," said Laurent Fanichet, VP of Marketing at Sinequa. "Gartner has redefined the next generation enterprise search as 'insight engines,' making search much more than just keyword matching. Thanks to the combination of advanced natural language processing, machine learning and predictive analytics, we are now heading into the age of search results personalization. 2017 will be the breakout year for search and the importance of insight engines within data driven organizations."

Sinequa will be presenting at:

Gartner Data and Analytics Summit North America, Grapevine TX; March 6-9, 2017

Sinequa Booth Number: #631

Session Title: Insight Engines: Infinite Possibilities of Extracting Value from Data

Speaker: Laurent Fanichet, VP Marketing, Sinequa

Date: Monday, March 6, 2017, 5:30 PM

Location: Solution Showcase Theater 1, Longhorn E, Level 1, Convention Center

Gartner Data and Analytics Summit EMEA, London, UK; March 20-22, 2017

Session Title: Insight Engines: Infinite Possibilities of Extracting Value from Data

Speaker: Hans-Josef Jeanrond, CMO, Sinequa

Date: Monday, March 20, 2017, 3:35 PM

Location: Solution Showcase Theater, Level 1

About Sinequa:

Recognized as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Search and other analysts' reports, Sinequa provides a cognitive search and analytics platform for Fortune Global 2000 companies and government agencies. Using advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning algorithms, the solution offers insights extracted from structured and unstructured data. Millions of users in the world's largest and most information-intensive organizations, including Airbus, AstraZeneca, Atos, Biogen, UCB, Credit Agricole, Mercer, and Siemens, rely on Sinequa to put business-critical information at the fingertips of their employees. Sinequa develops its expertise and its business around the world with a broad network of technology and business partners. Sinequa is a founding sponsor of the Cognitive Computing Consortium. For more information, visit www.sinequa.com.

