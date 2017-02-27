Zeta Global is Recognized as a Visionary by Gartner for the First Time

Marketing Technology Innovator Makes Significant Move in the 2017 Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Hubs

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Zeta Global,the data-driven marketing technology pioneer whoseSaaS-based marketing cloud helps leading brands acquire, retain and grow customer relationships, announced today that it has been recognized for the first time in the Visionaries category in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Hubs report, by Andrew Frank, Christi Eubanks, Lizzy Foo Kune, Martin Kihn, Jake Sorofman, published on February 14, 2017.

This is the second consecutive year that Zeta Global has been recognized in the report. Zeta Global's Marketing Cloud is one of only five companies to be positioned within the Visionaries category amongst the twenty-two other companies mentioned in the whole report.

Zeta Global's status as a Visionary comes on the heels of a breakthrough year for the company, which marked major moves in targeted acquisitions to bolster the platform's enterprise capabilities and solutions. This includes the acquisition of the Impact division of Acxiom Corporation (their largest deal to date), creating the ultimate, top-tier powerhouse in the marketing cloud sector. This was not long after Zeta acquired eBay's Enterprise CRM business, which brought together the power of their data-driven marketing stack,enterprise-grade ESP, robust data management product and an automated attribution solution into Zeta's platform. Zeta's organic convergence with these players put a laser focus on delivering results for the world's largest brands with more options as they navigate an increasingly complex digital marketing landscape.

"We believe that being recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant report is a big honor and believe it is an even bigger affirmation of the amazing work our team has done to build a next generation marketing technology platform," said David A. Steinberg, Zeta Global Co-Founder and CEO. "As we look to 2017, we will continue to invest in our platform to bring our clients a best-in-class solution that helps them win in the marketplace."

John Sculley, Zeta's Co-Founder and Vice Chairman added, "When David and I started this company focused on data-driven marketing technology, the term 'big data' didn't even exist. It's so gratifying to see the work that David and the team have put into a platform that helps big brands acquire, retain and grow customers. I know David shares my sentiments that the best is yet to come."

About Zeta Global: Founded by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley (former CEO of Apple Computer and Pepsi-Cola) in 2007, Zeta is a data-driven marketing technology pioneer whose SaaS-based marketing cloud helps 500+ Fortune 1000 and Middle Market brands acquire, retain and grow customer relationships through actionable data, advanced analytics and machine learning. The Company's highly-rated technology platform competes with Oracle, IBM, Salesforce and Adobe. Operating in four continents with over 1,300 employees, the company is headquartered in New York City, with Centers of Excellence in Silicon Valley, Boston, London, and Hyderabad, India, and 25 additional offices around the globe.