Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News: Edison Investment Research Limited / Key word(s): Research Update Edison issues ADR outlook on SymBio Pharmaceuticals (SYMQY) 27-Feb-2017 / 14:00 GMT/BST London, UK, 27 February 2017 *Edison issues ADR outlook on SymBio Pharmaceuticals (SYMQY)* During 2017 we expect updates on all three of SymBio's main assets. We expect Treakisym sales growth via partner Eisai following approvals during 2016 in new indications, which could more than double the current levels (¥4.7bn/$42m). For pipeline assets IONSYS and rigosertib, data from ongoing trials could become available during H217, which will shape the future development pathways. We also expect SymBio to remain focused on in-licensing further opportunities to complement its existing pipeline. This could help drive future operating leverage if SymBio evolves into a commercial entity, possibly from 2020. We value SymBio at $175m. Our updated SymBio risk-adjusted valuation is $175m or $3.6/ADR (based on an increased share count following majority conversion of a bond issued in 2016) which includes $47m net cash at end December 2016. Our rNPV suggests the current price is underpinned by Treakisym and cash. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website: www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2]. *About Edison* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *Contact details:*Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: +----------+-----------------------------------------------------------+ |*LinkedIn*|https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research| | |[5] | +----------+-----------------------------------------------------------+ |*Twitter* |www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] | +----------+-----------------------------------------------------------+ |*YouTube* |www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] | +----------+-----------------------------------------------------------+ Dissemination of a UK FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 547847 27-Feb-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2d104a7ad33c0f49cc9fa6f75dd7d476&application_id=547847&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=547847&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=547847&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=547847&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=270eac8c8f1b87a6a90ebfd8faf2c3f7&application_id=547847&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=547847&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=547847&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2017 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT)