New frontiers in cancer research and treatment to be explored by global experts at Tucson Symposium

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --More than 500 pathologists, oncologists, scientific researchers and healthcare leaders will converge in Tucson for the 13th annual Tucson Symposium, February 28 to March 1.

The two-day conference, which is sponsored by Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., a member of the Roche Group, draws top scientific collaborators from around the globe to hear from leading experts about the latest hypotheses, breakthroughs and innovations in cancer research and treatments. Topics will focus on developments in immunotherapy, genomics, technology, tumor heterogeneity and cancer evolution and personalized healthcare.

Tucson Symposium was conceived in 2005 by Ventana Medical Systems, Inc. Founder and Senior Vice President of Scientific Affairs Dr. Thomas Grogan to provide a forum for thought leaders to share scientific advancements in cancer research and medical practice.

"We are extremely pleased to announce that our distinguished opening keynote speaker this year is Dr. Antoni Ribas, a leading oncologist who will speak to advances in revolutionary new immune blockade therapy," Grogan said.

Ribas, who is a Professor of Medicine, Professor of Surgery and Professor of Molecular and Medical Pharmacology at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), will deliver information on the unprecedented response to this new therapy in patients with multiple metastatic cancers as well as combination approaches to improving treatment options.

Charles Swanton, PhD, of London's Francis Crick Institute - a leading expert on heterogeneity and cancer's drug resistant andincurable nature - will return to the Symposium for a third year to deliver the Day 2 keynote address on our expanding knowledge of tumor genetic heterogeneity. Other sessions stretch beyond the traditional bounds of pathology to include discussions on genomics and innovative technologies that are transforming the field, including novel, emerging multiplexing technologies.

"Having hosted the Tucson Symposium for 13 years, we've reached a pinnacle in terms of the experts delivering content on a broad range of cancer-related topics," said Dr. Eric Walk, a pathologist who is Senior Vice President, Medical and Scientific Affairs, and Chief Medical Officer at Ventana Medical Systems, Inc. "They are imparting the most current, critical knowledge that will enrich and advance the field of medicine and scientific research."

For more information on Tucson Symposium, held at the Hilton Tucson El Conquistador, please visit www.ventana.com/tucson-symposium/.

About Ventana Medical Systems, Inc.

Ventana Medical Systems, Inc. (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), a member of the Roche Group, innovates and manufactures instruments and reagents that automate tissue processing and slide staining for cancer diagnostics. VENTANA products are used in clinical histology and drug development research laboratories worldwide. The company's intuitive, integrated staining, workflow management platforms and digital pathology solutions optimize laboratory efficiencies to help reduce errors, support diagnosis and enable informed treatment decisions by anatomic pathology professionals. Together with Roche, Ventana is driving Personalized Healthcare through accelerated drug discovery and the development of companion diagnostics to identify the patients most likely to respond favorably to specific therapies. Visit www.ventana.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Ventana Medical Systems, Inc.

Media Relations

Gabrielle Fimbres

Phone: +1 520.222.4573

Email: gabrielle.fimbres@roche.com