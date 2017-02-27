US Cancer Generics Market Outlook 2017-2022: Total Savings from Generics in Cancer Therapy (Treatment & Post Treatment) will Surpass US$ 30 Billion by 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "US Cancer Generics Market Outlook 2022" report to their offering.

It is expected that total savings from generics in cancer therapy (in treatment & post treatment) will surpass US$ 30 Billion by 2022 and will further give the required thrust to adoption of generics drugs in cancer therapy as compare to prescribed branded drugs.

US Cancer Generics Market Outlook 2022 report gives comprehensive insight on the various indicators and trend analysis related to the emergence and integration of cancer generics drugs in mainstream pharmaceutical market in US.

The report analyzes various clinical and non-clinical parameters responsible for the growth on cancer generics drugs in recent years. The introduction of generics has resulted in saving of billions of dollars for various stake holders involved US cancer drug market.

Even though most of the attention and spending in the oncology segment in the US has been focused on the remarkable scientific inventions of the newer targeted drugs but the overburdening of the economic high cost of cancer drugs has made US to follow up the line of generics. Certainly, after the existence of Hatch-Waxman Act, the entries of generic products were acceptable between the Americans.

US Cancer Generics Market Outlook 2022 report highlights:

- Introduction to Cancer Generics

- US Generic Drugs Legislature

- US Health Insurance Scenario & Cancer

- Aspects of Branded & Non-Branded Generics

- US Cancer Generics Market Overview

Key Topics Covered:



1. Cancer Generics: A Modest Regimen



2. US Generic Drugs Legislature



3. Trail towards Patenting of Cancer Generic Drugs



4. Economic Burden of Prescription Drugs in US



5. Cancer Generic Drugs: Still Overpriced in US Market



6. US Health Insurance Scenario & Cancer



7. Aspects of Branded & Non-Branded Generics



8. Generics in Oncology World



9. FDA Approved Anti-Cancer Generics in US



10. US Cancer Generics Market Overview



11. Cancer Generics Drug Market Dynamics



12. US Cancer Generics Market Future Prospect



