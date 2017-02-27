sprite-preloader
Montag, 27.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,12 Euro		-0,192
-1,44 %
WKN: 906997 ISIN: SE0000379190 Ticker-Symbol: TEX 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CASTELLUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CASTELLUM AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CASTELLUM AB
CASTELLUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CASTELLUM AB13,12-1,44 %