Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News: Edison Investment Research Limited / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Investment Edison issues review on BB Biotech (BION) 27-Feb-2017 / 15:42 GMT/BST London, UK, 27 February 2017 Edison issues review on BB Biotech (BION) BB Biotech (BION) is a long-established investor in biotech innovation, offering access to a concentrated portfolio of c 30 companies covering a range of therapeutic areas. It seeks to provide long-term capital growth, but also offers a yield of c 5% as a result of a capital distribution policy adopted in 2012. Performance has been strong both over the long term and more recently, with the fund ranking first among peers (in Swiss franc terms) over one and five years, and also outperforming the benchmark NASDAQ Biotechnology Index over one, three, five and 10 years. Although biotech and healthcare stocks may continue to see some near-term share price volatility as the direction of US policy becomes clearer, BION's managers point to lower-than-average biotech valuations as a source of support. On 23 February, BION's shares traded at a 2.7% discount to cum-income NAV. This is narrower than the 4.2% average discount over the last 12 months, and substantially tighter than the longer-term averages, reflecting a significant narrowing from late 2015. Factors supporting the narrower discount include BION's high distribution policy (yield of c 5%) and share buyback programme, as well as consistent performance, a broader shareholder base, high levels of daily trading liquidity and inclusion since December 2014 in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2]. *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *Contact details:*Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: +--------+-----------------------------------------------------------+ |LinkedIn|https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research| | |[5] | +--------+-----------------------------------------------------------+ |Twitter |www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] | +--------+-----------------------------------------------------------+ |YouTube |www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] | +--------+-----------------------------------------------------------+ Dissemination of a UK FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 547933 27-Feb-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b155adea40397b354020acfa542c5478&application_id=547933&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=547933&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=547933&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=547933&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=824a704d5aa7fdcb442bc890c7358b08&application_id=547933&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=547933&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=547933&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2017 10:42 ET (15:42 GMT)