The deal with Sichuan Zhonghaichuanglian Electricity Engineering and Shanxi Silu Electricity Engineering is valued at 369 million yuan ($53.7 million), according to a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.The company will gradually pay Sichuan Zhonghaichuanglian and Shanxi Silu in small tranches as the project is completed, in order to ensure quality.As ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...