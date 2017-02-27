Nasdaq Copenhagen Nikolaj Plads 6 DK-1007 Copenhagen K



27 February 2017 Announcement No. 3



NKT Cables' acquisition of ABB HV Cables approved by EC As reported in Company Announcement No. 45 of 21 September 2016, NKT Cables entered into an agreement with ABB Group concerning the acquisition of the ABB high-voltage cables business.



NKT Cables has received confirmation from the EU Commission that the merger control procedure of the transaction has been finalised with a positive result and that the transaction can be completed as planned. Closing of the transaction will take place in due course.



