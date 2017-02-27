Goodix (Shanghai Stock Exchange:603160), the premier developer of human interface and biometric solutions for mobile devices, announced today that Huawei P10 and P10 Plus, flagship smartphones of 2017 just launched at Mobile World Congress 2017, are using Invisible Fingerprint Sensor (IFS™) from Goodix.

Huawei's P10 and P10 Plus smartphones have stylish, integrated screen panel design. The Home key has IFS™ embedded under the screen panel, allowing fingerprint authentication through the glass. IFS™ from Goodix enables the elegant and slim design of P10 and P10 Plus while providing secure and easy-to-use fingerprint authentication. This safeguards the smartphone and secures mobile transactions.

World's first IFS™ solution meets Huawei's design needs

Traditionally, a button needs to be placed on the front or at the back of a smartphone in order to install a fingerprint sensor. This means manufacturers need to open a hole on the glass panel for the button. This occupies space, affects the overall phone design and increases the complexity of manufacturing process. Goodix's IFS™ addresses these issues by seamlessly integrating the sensor right under the glass panel without the need to drill a hole and place a button.

Goodix and Huawei share the same vision of innovating latest technologies to fulfill people's desires and needs. The longstanding partnership between the two companies is a great success. Prior to the P10 and P10 Plus, a number of Huawei smartphones already use various Goodix's fingerprint authentication and touchscreen controller solutions. The two companies will continue to innovate to provide safer, more convenient and intelligent technology to mobile users.

IFS™ gives manufacturers more flexibility to develop stylish, slim phone designs. It also supports thick glass panels and improves the water and dust resistance. All this combines to deliver a better user experience and higher reliability.

From R&D to successful commercialization

To authenticate fingerprints through glass panels poses many technical challenges and requires the redesign of circuits and the software algorithm. Goodix has been driving the development process from R&D to commercialization. Since IFS™ was launched in 2014, the company has worked closely with glass panel manufacturers and fingerprint module suppliers to ensure that the functionality, performance, reliability and supply of IFS can meet the various demands of mobile device manufacturers.

The successful commercialization of IFS™ reinforces Goodix as a global leader in biometric technology. This leading position is well recognized by global mobile brands. As of January 2017, Goodix has applied for and received more than 900 patents. The strong R&D capability propels Goodix forward to continue to innovate for mobile users. IFS™ won a Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Innovation Award in 2016, and Goodix was the first Chinese integrated circuit (IC) company to ever win this honor.

About Goodix:

Goodix, a premier developer and provider of fingerprint and touchscreen solutions for mobile phones, tablets and wearables, currently holds a diversified portfolio of fingerprint authentication solutions that provides excellent flexibility to suit the varying preferences from consumers and partners such as Live Finger Detection™, Invisible Fingerprint Sensor (IFS™), Glass-covered and Coating button sensors. In addition, Goodix has been actively involved in assisting Alipay and China UnionPay with reviewing industry standards for fingerprint authentication. An increasing number of top-tier handset manufacturers adopting fingerprints and touch solutions from the company.On October 17, 2016, Goodix was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the stock code is 603160.

Goodix™ and Invisible Fingerprint Sensor (IFS™) are trademarks of Goodix in China and other countries.

