SailPoint, the leader in identity management, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in Gartner's "Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration (IGA)," published on 22 February 2017. This continues the company's track record of being positioned as a leader in every Gartner Magic Quadrant for identity governance and administration that has been published. Gartner conducted an exhaustive company and product evaluation for both SailPoint IdentityNow™ and SailPoint IdentityIQ™, and interviewed SailPoint customers as part of the report's process. SailPoint's positioning was based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

SailPoint has a long track record of driving innovation and powering successful customers in identity management. The company pioneered the identity governance market, was the first to deliver governance-based provisioning, and is the only leader in the space to offer both an on-prem and a native SaaS enterprise-grade identity governance suite. SailPoint maintains an industry high 95 percent customer satisfaction and retention rating a testament to the company's commitment to its 750 customers, who represent the world's largest companies in virtually every industry.

"Enterprises require an identity governance solution that enables them to securely manage their hybrid IT ecosystems in order to confidently deliver the right level of access to their users, at the right time, regardless of where or how they're accessing the applications," said Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint's President and Co-Founder. "We continue to extend our reach in the identity governance market because of three key reasons: first, we continue to out innovate the market and deliver meaningful capabilities that our customers require; second, we're laser focused on ensuring the success of our customers; and finally, we've built the world's largest partner network to deliver identity expertise in every region and industry."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SailPoint, the leader in identity management, brings the Power of Identity to enterprise customers around the world. SailPoint's open identity platform gives enterprises the power to enter new markets, scale their workforces, embrace new technologies, innovate faster and compete on a global basis securely and confidently. The company pioneered and is the undisputed leader in identity governance, and provides an integrated set of cloud-based services, including compliance controls, provisioning, password management, single sign-on and data access governance, all built on the belief that identity is a business enabler. SailPoint's customers are among the world's largest companies in virtually every industry, including: 9 of the top banks, 6 of the top 10 healthcare organizations, 6 of the top 20 property and casualty insurance providers, and 6 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies.

