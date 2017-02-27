Research and Markets - India Television Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2021 with Panasonic, Videocon, Sony, LG, and Samsung Dominating the $9 Billion Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Television Market By Type (LED, OLED, LCD, Plasma), By Resolution (High Definition (HD, Full High Definition (FHD) and Ultra-High Definition (UHD)), Forecast & Opportunities, 2021" report to their offering.

The television market in India is anticipated to cross US$ 9 Billion by the end of 2021.

LED TV segment dominated the country's television market in 2015, and the segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well.

From luxury to necessity, television has now become an integral part of the daily life. Over the period of time, the country's television market has seen numerous technological advancements - starting from cathode ray tube displays to flat panel displays. Growing middle class population, increasing disposable income and rising number of nuclear family are expected to aid the market of television in India during 2016-2021.

Moreover, with increasing focus of companies on innovations, excellent distribution channels and easy availability at every nook and cranny parts of the country, India television market is anticipated to grow at a robust pace over the span of next five years.

Unlike growing demand for small versions of consumer electronics products, the television industry in the country has been registering a reverse trend. In India, consumers are opting for big screen televisions for better viewing experience. In order to cash in on the growing demand for big screen televisions, manufacturers in the country are introducing them with features such as Smart, Curved and 3D at affordable prices, thereby expected to positively influencing the India television market during forecast period.

LED televisions are energy efficient due to the implementation of various dimming technologies which save power, or technology that turns off LED television, when not in use. Moreover, LED television provides better High Definition (HD) picture quality and refresh rate, in comparison to CRT and Plasma televisions. In 2015, south region was the largest demand generating region of televisions, followed by west region.

Few of the leading players operating in India television market include Panasonic, Videocon, Sony, LG, and Samsung, among others.

Hitachi India Pvt. Ltd.

Intex Technologies Ltd.

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

Micromax Informatics LTD.

Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.

Philips India Ltd.

Samsung Electronic Pvt. Ltd.

Sharp India Ltd

Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

Videocon Industries Ltd.

