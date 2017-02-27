Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2017) - Canamex Resources Corp. (TSXV: CSQ) (OTCQX: CNMXF) (FSE: CX6) (the "Company") announces the grant on February 24, 2017 of options entitling eligible participants to purchase an aggregate of 1,275,000 common shares, exercisable in whole or in part on or before February 23, 2022 at an exercise price of $0.16 per share. These options were issued pursuant to the Company's 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan (the "Plan") that was last approved by shareholders December 29, 2015 and accepted for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange on January 26, 2016.

Mark Billings, CEO and Director

Contact: (514) 296-1641, mbillings@canamex.us

