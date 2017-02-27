Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd: Endurance's Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Ordinary Share Dividend

PEMBROKE, Bermuda - February 27, 2017 -Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ENH), a Bermuda-based provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per ordinary share. The dividend on Endurance's outstanding ordinary shares will be payable on March 15, 2017 to the ordinary shareholders of record on March 9, 2017.

About Endurance Specialty Holdings

Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its operating subsidiaries, Endurance writes agriculture, professional lines, property, marine and energy, and casualty and other specialty lines of insurance and catastrophe, property, casualty, professional lines and specialty lines of reinsurance. Endurance maintains excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A (Excellent) from A.M. Best (XV size category), A (Strong) from Standard and Poor's and A2 from Moody's on our principal operating subsidiaries. Endurance's headquarters are located at Waterloo House, 100 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM 08, Bermuda and its mailing address is Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd., Suite No. 784, No. 48 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. For more information about Endurance, please visit www.endurance.bm .

