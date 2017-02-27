KITCHENER, ON--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - SigmaXL Inc., a leading provider of user friendly Excel Add-ins for Statistical and Graphical analysis, announces the release of SigmaXL Version 8.

"SigmaXL was designed from the ground up to be a cost-effective, powerful, but easy to use tool that enables users to measure, analyze, improve and control their service, transactional, and manufacturing processes. As an add-in to the already familiar Microsoft Excel, SigmaXL is ideal for Lean Six Sigma training or use in a college statistics course. Our slogan for Version 8 is Multiple Comparisons Made Easy," said John Noguera, CTO, SigmaXL.

New features in Version 8 include:

Analysis of Means (ANOM) Charts Normal, Binomial Proportions and Poisson Rates One-Way Two-Way with Main Effects and Slice Charts (Slice Charts are a modified ANOM chart developed by Dr. Peter Wludyka that enables one to easily interpret the effects in the presence of an interaction). Yellow highlight automatically recommends Main Effects (if interaction is not significant) or Slice Chart (if interaction is significant). Nonparametric Transformed Ranks Variances & Levene Robust Variances

Multiple Comparisons (a.k.a. Post-Hoc) Easy to read probabilities in matrix format with significant values highlighted in red Appropriate ANOM chart available as a graphical option Compare Means in One-Way ANOVA: Fisher, Tukey, Dunnett with Control Compare Means in Welch ANOVA: Games-Howell Compare Variances in Bartlett & Levene: Bonferroni and Tukey

Chi-Square Tests & Table Associations Adjusted Residuals (significant values highlighted in red) Cell's Contribution to Chi-Square Additional Chi-Square Tests Tests and Measures of Association for Nominal & Ordinal Categories

Templates and Calculators 1 Sample Z test and Confidence Interval for Mean Normal Exact Tolerance Intervals Equivalence Tests: 1 & 2 Sample Means, 2 Proportions, 2 Poisson Rates Type 1 Gage Study, Gage Bias & Linearity Study

Descriptive Statistics Percentile Report and Percentile Ranges Percentile Confidence and Tolerance Intervals Additional Descriptive Statistics and Normality Tests Outlier and Randomness Tests



Dr. Peter Wludyka, co-author of the book, The Analysis of Means: A Graphical Method for Comparing Means, Rates, and Proportions: "I am happy to endorse the ANOM charts introduced in SigmaXL Version 8. They are easy to use and accurately handle balanced and unbalanced data. We collaborated to extend Multiway Slicing to Binomial and Poisson and these are included in the Two-Way charts, where SigmaXL automatically recommends Slice Charts when the interaction is significant."

A free 30-day trial version is available for download from the SigmaXL website at: www.SigmaXL.com.

About SigmaXL Inc.

SigmaXL is a leading provider of user friendly Excel Add-ins for Lean Six Sigma tools and Monte Carlo Simulation. SigmaXL customers include market leaders like Agilent, Diebold, FedEx, Microsoft, Motorola, and Shell. SigmaXL software is also used by numerous colleges, universities and government agencies.

For more information, visit http://www.SigmaXL.com or call 1-888-SigmaXL (888-744-6295).

