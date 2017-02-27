Record Operational and Safety Performance

Ensco plc (NYSE: ESV) today reported earnings per share of $0.13 for fourth quarter 2016 compared to a loss of $10.64 per share a year ago. Earnings from discontinued operations were $0.03 per share in fourth quarter 2016 compared to a loss of $0.41 per share in fourth quarter 2015. Earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.10 for fourth quarter 2016 compared to a loss of $10.23 per share a year ago.

Several items in continuing operations influenced these comparisons:

$9 million or $0.03 per share gain included in fourth quarter 2016 other income related to a previously announced exchange of debt for equity

$7 million or $0.02 per share of discrete tax expense in fourth quarter 2016 tax provision

$2.744 billion or $10.97 per share loss on impairment in fourth quarter 2015

$17 million or $0.06 per share provision for doubtful accounts that increased contract drilling expense in fourth quarter 2015 related to a customer dispute for ENSCO DS-5

$11 million or $0.04 per share of discrete tax benefit in fourth quarter 2015 tax provision

Chief Executive Officer and President Carl Trowell said, "Despite arguably the most challenging market conditions the offshore drilling sector has ever faced, our offshore crews and onshore employees achieved the best operational and safety performance in Ensco's history with operational utilization of 99% and a total recordable incident rate of 0.26 across our fleet during 2016. This strong performance led to top scores for total customer satisfaction in the annual EnergyPoint survey - the seventh consecutive year we have been honored with this distinction which sets Ensco apart as the offshore driller of choice among customers as we compete for new contracts."

Mr. Trowell added, "We also took several actions to further improve our capital structure and liquidity. Recently, we completed two transactions - an $850 million convertible senior notes offering in December and a debt exchange of $650 million of our nearest-term maturities for cash and new 2024 senior notes in January that raised $476 million of net proceeds. As a consequence of these transactions and other capital management actions taken during 2016, we have lowered our net debt by $1.9 billion and increased liquidity by $1.0 billion since the end of 2015. Additionally, we have reduced our debt maturities over the next seven years to $1.15 billion from $2.90 billion a year ago, providing us with enhanced capital management flexibility."

Mr. Trowell concluded, "As we navigate through the downturn, we remain focused on what we can control delivering safe and efficient operations to our customers, proactively managing our capital structure and ensuring that we are well positioned for the eventual market upturn."

Fourth Quarter Results

Continuing Operations

Revenues were $505 million in fourth quarter 2016 compared to $828 million a year ago, primarily due to a decline in reported utilization to 51% from 63% in fourth quarter 2015. The average day rate for the fleet declined to $177,000 in fourth quarter 2016 from $216,000 a year ago.

Contract drilling expense declined to $289 million in fourth quarter 2016 from $415 million a year ago. Excluding a $17 million provision for doubtful accounts in the year-ago period, contract drilling expense declined 27% due to fewer rig operating days and disciplined expense management.

There was no loss on impairment in fourth quarter 2016. Fourth quarter 2015 results included a loss on impairment of $2.744 billion.

Depreciation expense declined to $110 million from $150 million a year ago mostly due to asset impairments recorded in fourth quarter 2015. General and administrative expense declined to $25 million in fourth quarter 2016 from $30 million a year ago, primarily due to reduced compensation costs from staff reductions.

Interest expense in fourth quarter 2016 was $56 million, net of $9 million of interest that was capitalized, compared to interest expense of $57 million in fourth quarter 2015, net of $20 million of interest that was capitalized. Lower interest expense due to debt repurchases was largely offset by reduced capitalized interest and the issuance of convertible notes. As noted above, fourth quarter 2016 other income included a $9 million gain on the exchange of $25 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes for 1.8 million shares, which was partially offset by a loss on foreign currency.

Discontinued Operations

Discontinued operations include one floater and one jackup held for sale, as well as rigs and other assets no longer on the Company's balance sheet. Net income from discontinued operations was $10 million for fourth quarter 2016 compared to a net loss of $95 million a year ago. Excluding impairments and other discrete tax items, the net loss from discontinued operations was $0.3 million for fourth quarter 2016 compared to net income of $1 million a year ago.

Segment Highlights for Continuing Operations

Floaters

Floater revenues were $303 million in fourth quarter 2016 compared to $490 million a year ago. This year-to-year decline in revenues was mostly due to fewer rig operating days and a decline in the average day rate to $358,000 from $397,000 a year ago. Reported utilization was 44% compared to 57% a year ago. Adjusted for uncontracted rigs and planned downtime, operational utilization was 98% compared to 96% in fourth quarter 2015.

Floater contract drilling expense declined to $151 million in fourth quarter 2016 from $239 million a year ago. Excluding a $17 million provision for doubtful accounts in fourth quarter 2015, contract drilling expense declined 32% as rig operating days declined year-to-year and unit labor and repair and maintenance costs were reduced. Fourth quarter 2015 floater segment results included impairments totaling $1.778 billion.

Jackups

Jackup revenues were $187 million compared to $307 million a year ago, mostly due to fewer rig operating days and a decline in average day rates to $101,000 from $126,000 a year ago. Reported utilization was 54% compared to 66% in fourth quarter 2015. Adjusted for uncontracted rigs and planned downtime, operational utilization in fourth quarter 2016 was 96% compared to 99% a year ago.

Contract drilling expense declined to $127 million from $149 million a year ago. This decline in contract drilling expense was mostly due to fewer rig operating days as well as reduced unit labor and repair and maintenance costs. Fourth quarter 2015 jackup segment results included impairments totaling $966 million.

Other

Other is composed of managed drilling rigs. Revenues declined to $15 million from $31 million in fourth quarter 2015. Contract drilling expense declined to $11 million from $27 million a year ago. The completion of three managed jackup contracts drove these revenue and contract drilling expense declines.

Fourth Quarter (in millions of $, Floaters Jackups Other Reconciling

Items Consolidated Total except %) 2016 2015 Chg 2016 2015 Chg 2016 2015 Chg 2016 2015 2016 2015 Chg Revenues 302.8 490.3 (38 186.5 307.4 (39 15.3 30.6 (50 504.6 828.3 (39 Operating expenses Contract drilling 151.4 239.2 37 126.8 149.3 15 10.8 26.7 60 289.0 415.2 30 Loss on impairment 1,778.4 965.6 2,744.0 Depreciation 73.1 99.3 26 32.9 45.8 28 4.2 4.6 110.2 149.7 26 General and admin. 24.7 30.2 24.7 30.2 18 Operating income (loss) 78.3 (1,626.6 nm 26.8 (853.3 nm 4.5 3.9 15 (28.9 (34.8 80.7 (2,510.8 nm

Financial Position 31 December 2016

$3.6 billion of contracted revenue backlog excluding bonus opportunities

$4.9 billion of liquidity $2.60 billion of cash and short-term investments $2.25 billion available revolving credit facility

$5.3 billion of total debt

Pro Forma Financial Position 31 December 2016

Following the January 2017 completion of the Company's debt exchange for $650 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes that were repurchased for $333 million of cash consideration and $332 million aggregate principal amount of new senior notes, the Company's pro forma balance sheet as of 31 December 2016 reflected:

$4.5 billion of liquidity $2.26 billion of cash and short-term investments $2.25 billion available revolving credit facility

No debt maturities until second quarter 2019 and $1.15 billion of debt maturing before 2024

$4.9 billion of long-term debt down from $5.9 billion at 31 December 2015

$8.2 billion of Ensco shareholder's equity

25% net debt-to-capital ratio (net of $2.3 billion of cash and short-term investments)

ENSCO PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 OPERATING REVENUES 504.6 828.3 2,776.4 4,063.4 OPERATING EXPENSES Contract drilling (exclusive of depreciation) 289.0 415.2 1,301.0 1,869.6 Loss on impairment 2,744.0 2,746.4 Depreciation 110.2 149.7 445.3 572.5 General and administrative 24.7 30.2 100.8 118.4 423.9 3,339.1 1,847.1 5,306.9 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 80.7 (2,510.8 929.3 (1,243.5 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest income 5.2 3.1 13.8 9.9 Interest expense, net (56.3 (57.4 (228.8 (216.3 Other, net 4.9 7.0 283.2 (21.3 (46.2 (47.3 68.2 (227.7 INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 34.5 (2,558.1 997.5 (1,471.2 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 3.9 (182.8 108.5 (13.9 INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 30.6 (2,375.3 889.0 (1,457.3 INCOME (LOSS) FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET 9.9 (95.0 8.1 (128.6 NET INCOME (LOSS) 40.5 (2,470.3 897.1 (1,585.9 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (1.5 (1.5 (6.9 (8.9 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO ENSCO 39.0 (2,471.8 890.2 (1,594.8 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE BASIC AND DILUTED Continuing operations 0.10 (10.23 3.10 (6.33 Discontinued operations 0.03 (0.41 0.03 (0.55 0.13 (10.64 3.13 (6.88 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO ENSCO SHARES BASIC AND DILUTED 38.2 (2,472.3 873.6 (1,596.8 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 300.4 232.5 279.1 232.2 Diluted 300.6 232.5 279.1 232.2

ENSCO PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) (Unaudited) December 31,

2016 December 31,

2015 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 1,159.7 121.3 Short-term investments 1,442.6 1,180.0 Accounts receivable, net 361.0 582.0 Other 316.0 401.8 Total current assets 3,279.3 2,285.1 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 10,919.3 11,087.8 OTHER ASSETS, NET 175.9 237.6 14,374.5 13,610.5 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities and other 522.5 775.5 Current maturities of long-term debt 331.9 Total current liabilities 854.4 775.5 LONG-TERM DEBT 4,942.6 5,868.6 OTHER LIABILITIES 322.5 449.2 TOTAL EQUITY 8,255.0 6,517.2 14,374.5 13,610.5

ENSCO PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2016 2015 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) 897.1 (1,585.9 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations: Depreciation expense 445.3 572.5 (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment (287.8 33.5 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 28.7 (158.0 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net (8.1 128.6 Bad debt provision (5.7 24.1 Loss on impairment 2,746.4 Other 16.1 20.7 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (8.2 (84.0 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 1,077.4 1,697.9 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of short-term investments (2,474.6 (1,780.0 Maturities of short-term investments 2,212.0 1,357.3 Additions to property and equipment (322.2 (1,619.5 Net proceeds from disposition of assets 9.8 1.6 Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (575.0 (2,040.6 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Reduction of long-term borrowings (863.9 (1,072.5 Proceeds from issuance of senior notes 849.5 1,078.7 Proceeds from equity issuance 585.5 Debt financing costs (23.4 (10.5 Cash dividends paid (11.6 (141.2 Premium paid on redemption of debt (30.3 Other (7.1 (16.0 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 529.0 (191.8 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Operating activities 2.1 (10.9 Investing activities 6.3 2.2 Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations 8.4 (8.7 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1.4 (0.3 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 1,038.4 (543.5 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR 121.3 664.8 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF YEAR 1,159.7 121.3

ENSCO PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter Third

Quarter 2016 2015 2016 Rig Utilization(1) Floaters 44 57 48 Jackups 54 66 55 Total 51 63 53 Average Day Rates(2) Floaters 358,405 397,146 353,187 Jackups 101,252 125,785 109,379 Total 176,709 216,372 183,537 (1) Rig utilization is derived by dividing the number of days under contract by the number of days in the period. Days under contract equals the total number of days that rigs have earned and recognized day rate revenue, including days associated with early contract terminations, compensated downtime and mobilizations. When revenue is earned but is deferred and amortized over a future period, for example when a rig earns revenue while mobilizing to commence a new contract or while being upgraded in a shipyard, the related days are excluded from days under contract. For newly-constructed or acquired rigs, the number of days in the period begins upon commencement of drilling operations for rigs with a contract or when the rig becomes available for drilling operations for rigs without a contract. (2) Average day rates are derived by dividing contract drilling revenues, adjusted to exclude certain types of non-recurring reimbursable revenues, lump sum revenues and revenues attributable to amortization of drilling contract intangibles, by the aggregate number of contract days, adjusted to exclude contract days associated with certain mobilizations, demobilizations, shipyard contracts and standby contracts.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

To supplement Ensco's condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, this press release provides investors with net debt, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Net debt is defined as long-term debt less cash and short-term investments. We review net debt as part of our overall liquidity, financial flexibility, capital structure and leverage, and believe that this measure is useful to investors as part of their assessment of our business. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Pro-Forma Financial Data

The table below represents total debt, cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, net debt, total capital and net debt-to-capital ratio after giving effect to the January 2017 debt exchange described above (in millions, except percentages):

Pro-Forma

2016(1)(2) 2016 Total debt(1) 4,941.5 5,274.5 Cash and cash equivalents(2) 812.6 1,159.7 Short-term investments 1,442.6 1,442.6 Net debt(3) 2,686.3 2,672.2 Total capital(1)(4) 10,923.9 10,922.8 Net debt-to-capital 24.6 24.5 (1) In January 2017, total debt was reduced by $333.0 million as a result of debt tendered from our 8.5% senior notes due 2019, 6.875% senior notes due 2020 and 4.70% senior notes due 2021 totaling $663.4 million, net of discounts, premiums and issuance costs, partially offset by the issuance of $332.0 million of 8.0% senior notes due 2024 issued net of debt issuance costs of $1.6 million. Total capital was adjusted by the aforementioned amount and the estimated net of tax loss on the January 2017 debt exchange of $13.0 million. (2) In January 2017, cash and cash equivalents was reduced by $347.1 million, due to payment of cash consideration of $332.5 million, accrued interest on the tendered debt of $10.0 million and transaction costs of $4.6 million. (3) Net debt consists of total debt, net of cash and short-term investments. (4) Total capital consists of net debt and Ensco shareholders' equity.

