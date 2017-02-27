Orem, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2017) - Omaha Prime Spice blend infused with Italian Lemon essential oil ... sounds delicious, right? Until now, if you wanted to sample the flavors of essential oils in cuisine, you needed to have a reservation at a fine restaurant in a major city. Although there are thousands of products that help consumers harness the power of essential oils in external applications - from lotions to diffusers - there hasn't been a single spice product that makes it easy for home chefs to use essential oils. Enter Naterre Infused Spices, the latest delicious product from the trusted brand of Spark Naturals.



Flavorful, packed with health and highly sought-after, essential oils are far more than a fad: the power of essential oils have been touted by savvy chefs and alternative healers for centuries. Naterre's gourmet blends, ranging from Omaha Prime to All Purpose to Mexican, give home chefs the way to reap the health benefits of essential oils and serve dishes that come with a hefty serving of aroma and taste. As Spark Naturals CEO Kimble Smith stated, "Naterre bridges the gap between flavor and wellness. Now, it's easy for essential oils to coincide with everyday food prep."



Naterre Infused Spices solve a problem for home chefs. Using essential oils in food preparation isn't as easy as buying a bottle of a favorite scent at the store: care must be taken to ensure the right grade of essential oils is being used. No worries with Naterre: the spices exclusively use GRAS essential oils that are approved for internal use, following US pharmacopeia guidelines. Further, every Spark / Naterre product is tested and validated for purity with GC/MS testing.



Bottom line? Home chefs who choose Naterre spices can focus on the flavor and health benefits - and that's it. The essential oil infused spices in the Naterre line fulfill the Spark Naturals commitment to creating innovative, high-caliber natural wellness products that improve overall quality of life. For anyone who's ever wondered, 'Can I add an essential oil to this?', Naterre has the answer. Find your new favorite spice blend and all of the Spark Natural products over at www.sparknaturals.com.



About Spark Naturals

Spark Naturals was founded to help people bring balance to their lives through the use of essential oil extracts and other high quality health related products.



http://www.sparknaturals.com



Contact:

Luci Bustos

385-203-8198

Lucib@sparknaturals.com