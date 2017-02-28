sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 28.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

93,04 Euro		+1,549
+1,69 %
WKN: 914076 ISIN: US5367971034 Ticker-Symbol: LMO 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LITHIA MOTORS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LITHIA MOTORS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
92,83
94,23
27.02.
93,09
93,67
27.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LITHIA MOTORS INC
LITHIA MOTORS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LITHIA MOTORS INC93,04+1,69 %