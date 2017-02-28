sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 28.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,403 Euro		-0,022
-0,91 %
WKN: A1XA83 ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39 Ticker-Symbol: VODI 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
VODAFONE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,391
2,43
27.02.
2,394
2,414
27.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CISCO SYSTEMS INC
CISCO SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CISCO SYSTEMS INC32,325+0,08 %
VODAFONE GROUP PLC2,403-0,91 %