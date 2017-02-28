ZTE 5G Solutions Primed for Commercial Pre-deployment in 2018

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ) announced that the company's 5G solutions are scheduled for commercial pre-deployment starting from the third-quarter of 2018, as ZTE enables operators to minimize the time to build 5G-ready networks.

At Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona this week, ZTE is unveiling a new series of 5G products, giving operators first-mover advantages in their transition to next-generation services. ZTE projects that its 5G products will be deployed in commercial 5G networks in the first quarter of 2019.

At MWC 2017, ZTE is releasing a full range of new mmWave and sub-6Ghz base stations. The new 5G solutions support 5G New Radio (NR) air interfaces of 3rd Generation Partnership Projects (3GPP) and mainstream 5G frequency bands in the industry. The new ZTE 5G base stations use massive multiple input, multiple output (MIMO), Beam Tracking, beamforming and other key 5G technologies, meeting pre-commercial deployment requirements for 5G.

ZTE invests more than RMB 1 billion annually on research and development of 5G, and was the world's first vendor to verify key technologies in the 5G mmWave and sub-6GHz in 2016, successfully completing 5G mmWave field testing. ZTE was the first to pass all parts of the first phase of National 5G tests in China. ZTE has successfully completed 5G single-point technology and prototype verification and has now entered the solution verification and research and development (R&D) phase.

ZTE's proprietary Pre5G solutions enable operators to emulate the performance of 5G networks on existing 4G LTE infrastructure, delivering gains in data throughput and reductions in latency. ZTE's Pre5G solutions are designed to be easily upgradable to 5G in the future, and have been deployed in more than 40 networks in 30 countries around the world.

As a provider of end-to-end innovations for 5G, ZTE is also leading the way in the development of future-oriented mobile devices and terminals. At MWC 2017, ZTE unveiled the world's first Gigabit smartphone, supporting data transmission rates of 1 Gbps, delivering a quantum leap in user experience.

As a leader in 5G technology, ZTE has signed strategic partnerships on 5G development with the world's top telecommunications carriers including Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, SoftBank, KT Group, China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom.

