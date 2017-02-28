Voice support on LTE Cat 1 enhances value and market reach of LTE for IoT on T-Mobile's network

LTE for IoT chipmaker Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) has certified its Calliope LTE Cat 1 chipset platform for voice over LTE (VoLTE) services on their network. The certification will now enable a voice support option to T-Mobile's IoT Access packs, which offer a low-cost IoT platform for product makers to quickly bring their solutions to market.

"We are very happy to be the first to deliver Cat 1 VoLTE to support T-Mobile's LTE for IoT network strategy," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "LTE Cat 1 enables 4G solutions to rival 2G/3G in cost while providing much greater longevity, and now with VoLTE support, the range of IoT applications that can move to LTE from 2G/3G is even greater. For example, home alarm system designers can now fully embrace LTE Cat 1 for their data connectivity and voice use cases."

T-Mobile IoT Access packs accelerate IoT innovation and eliminate the pain of piecing together wireless IoT solutions. For a limited time, customers can get unlimited data at 64 kbps for just $20 per year per device, with up to $16 per Sequans LTE Cat 1 module covered via a bill credit from T-Mobile upon activation.

"T-Mobile continues to focus on solving wireless industry pain points and that means breaking down barriers to provide a simplified IoT launch pad for our customers," said Doug Chartier, senior vice president, MVNO, M2M and IoT at T-Mobile. "Through this update to T-Mobile's IoT Access packs, we'll now be able to provide a voice support solution for product makers on our nationwide 4G LTE network."

Sequans' operator-approved LTE Cat 1 chipset platform, Calliope, is an award-winning LTE for IoT chipset solution that is highly optimized for M2M and IoT applications. It features Category 1 throughput up to 10 Mbps, ultra-low power consumption, and it was the first such solution to receive a carrier certification for VoLTE services. Calliope enables a wide range of industrial and consumer IoT applications, including asset tracking, alarm systems, telematics devices, retail applications, smart utility meters and more.

Calliope's VoLTE capabilities are enabled by a fully integrated on-chip IMS stack and media processing engine. The platform supports LTE quality of service for fast call setup and low-latency voice calls. Calliope also supports advanced calling features such as conference calling, call waiting, and call forwarding; and it supports all major voice codecs including AMR-wideband for T-Mobile's HD Voice service.

"Voice support in M2M and IoT is increasingly a requirement for many applications," said Andrew Brown, head of IoT research at Strategy Analytics. "LTE Cat 1 chipsets, such as those from Sequans that are purpose-built for M2M and IoT and include native support for VoLTE, address the market demands of these applications. We see a meaningful role for VoLTE-enabled LTE Cat 1 solutions in enabling continued growth in this segment as a logical successor to aging 2G and 3G technologies."

