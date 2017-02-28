Gemalto: GigSky chooses Gemalto to enable seamless connectivity for devices around the world

Mobile World Congress, Barcelona, 28 Feb, 2017 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, will supply GigSky with its On-Demand Connectivity (http://www.gemalto.com/odc) (ODC) services on a GSMA[1] (#_ftn1) compliant embedded SIM (http://www.gemalto.com/iot/consumer-electronics/embedded-sim-uicc) ( eSIM) with remote management capabilities. Devices enabled with these eSIMs will allow end-users to choose short-term data plans across the globe. GigSky offers mobile connectivity solutions for consumers and businesses with service available in over 140 countries for a large variety of devices including iPad with Apple2 SIM.

Gartner predicts that over 20.8 billion devices will be connected by 2020. OEMs and mobile operators need a standardized way to manage consumer eSIM subscriptions. As pioneers in on-demand, seamless global connectivity, Gemalto and GigSky are well positioned to quickly introduce innovative, standards-based eSIM subscription solutions.

"Over the past few years, the industry has evolved around proprietary reprogrammable and embedded SIM solutions that lack consistency and scale, making the job of serving our customers quite challenging" said Ravi Rishy-Maharaj, CEO, GigSky (https://www.gigsky.com/). "Our partnership with Gemalto enables us to address a much broader market opportunity, built around a GSMA-compliant platform, while enhancing our ability to better serve our customers worldwide."

Devices will be provisioned over-the-air to operate around the globe on any network technology (2G, 3G or LTE), without the need to produce dedicated SIM cards for each country. To activate a service, end-users access the GigSky App, or access GigSky through the device's cellular data settings, and choose a plan best suited to their geographic region and data requirements. Users are then connected instantly, while the service is securely provisioned through Gemalto's remote subscription management solution.

Gemalto's remote subscription management (http://www.gemalto.com/mobile/networks/on-demand-connectivity) solution adds the security, flexibility, quality of service and GSMA compliance to bring new services to life, by connecting more consumer and industrial devices to cellular networks around the world.

"As the number of connected devices continues to grow, we are excited to deliver a truly scalable solution," said Rodrigo Serna, Senior Vice President of Mobile Services and IoT Americas at Gemalto. "With our reputation of trust with carriers, deployment of over 20 On-Demand Connectivity solutions and at least 300 over-the-air (OTA) solutions around the globe, one of Gemalto's top priorities is to continue to promote connectivity, anytime and anywhere for our customers."

