EQS Group-News: Bellevue Group AG / Key word(s): Final Results Bellevue Group's operating profit at CHF 14.5 mn - increase in recurring revenues - assets under management at record high 2017-02-28 / 07:00 *Media Release* Küsnacht, February 28, 2017 *Bellevue Group's operating profit at CHF 14.5 mn - increase in recurring revenues - assets under management at record high* · *Group operating profit declines 41% to CHF 14.5 mn* · *Recurring revenues increase to 81% of total revenues * · *Assets under management up 48% at CHF 7.9 bn* · *Net new money of CHF 2.8 bn, of which CHF 341 mn organic (+6%) * · *Asset Management contributes CHF 21.4 mn in operating profit thanks to strong second half * · *Operating loss of CHF 3.6 mn at Bank am Bellevue - restructuring planned * · *Profit before tax just under CHF 1 mn, owing to the impairment and write-down announced in December of 2016 * · *Tax-free cash dividend of CHF 1.00 per share proposed* · *Extension of the Board of Directors * *?* 2016 was a turbulent year for both investors and asset managers. The dark clouds that appeared right at the beginning of the year when oil prices corrected and economic growth in China slowed down persisted as the year progressed. Investor confidence was hampered by the surprising outcome of the Brexit vote and the US presidential elections, even though financial markets took these events in stride following a brief sell-off. *Diversification of expertise broadens Bellevue Group's strategic business * The successful acquisition and integration of the independent German asset manager StarCapital AG marked another step forward in the selective diversification of Bellevue Group's product and service range. Building on its strong position in the healthcare sector, this transaction significantly complemented the Group's competencies and product offering with a variety of multi-asset strategies, global equity and bond strategies, and ETF-based strategies. The transaction was financed with the first capital increase in the history of Bellevue Group. Close to three million new registered shares were issued, raising CHF 32.9 mn in gross proceeds. Furthermore, in the year under review the Group launched new wealth management services for entrepreneurial private clients. In addition to investment solutions, Bellevue Investment Partners offers asset consolidation and family office services. *Sustained increase of recurring revenues - stronger second half * Like its peers across the financial services industry, Bellevue Group was faced with global market downturns right from the beginning of the year. Those downturns were particularly significant in the biotech and entire healthcare space. Thanks to an improved operating performance during the second half of the year, supported by the acquired StarCapital AG, net fee and commission income declined by only 2% to CHF 68.9 mn (2015: CHF 70.6 mn). While the Group's asset management business was able to increase its operating income slightly by 1% to CHF 57.9 mn (CHF 57.1 mn), Bank am Bellevue's operating income fell by 29% to CHF 14.7 mn (CHF 20.6 mn) due to its persistently weak business activities. Recurring revenues as a percent of total Group revenues rose further to 81% (end 2015: 71%). As expected, strategic initiatives (the acquisition of StarCapital AG, launch of wealth management services for private clients) contributed to approximately 9% higher costs at CHF 57.6 mn (CHF 52.7 mn). These developments resulted in a 41% drop in consolidated operating profit to CHF 14.5 mn (CHF 24.6 mn). Taking into account the losses on seed capital and all depreciation, amortization and impairment charges, the Group recorded a profit before tax of CHF 0.9 mn (CHF 0.5 mn). André Rüegg, CEO of Bellevue Group, on the 2016 results: "Bellevue Group continued to execute its strategy of diversifying its income flows and focusing on recurring revenues in a very demanding market environment in 2016, and it also broadened its operational footprint. Our expanded range of investment competencies allows us to address new client groups. We experience steady new money inflows driven by growing demand from institutional and private clients. Our investment expertise, rising assets under management and the ensuing improvement in earnings quality build a solid foundation upon which Bellevue Group can build its growth." *Asset Management: Assets under management at new record high* Asset Management is increasingly benefiting from the acquisition of StarCapital AG and the resulting diversification of its investment competencies as well as the enlarged offering of products and services. Fee and commission income rose by about 40% in the second half and assets under management grew by 47% to CHF 7.8 bn. The sharp increase in assets under management is solely attributed to new money inflows in the amount of CHF 2.8 bn. Besides the acquisition of StarCapital, there was also an organic net new money inflow of CHF 320 mn, which represents an annualized growth rate of about 6%. Over CHF 190 mn of the increase in new money was from the successful listing of BB Healthcare Trust on the London Stock Exchange. BB Healthcare Trust is a UK investment company that allows Bellevue to address local investor needs in the UK in a more targeted way. Moreover, Bellevue investment funds for non-healthcare themes continue to draw attention, first and foremost the BB Global Macro Fund. Its good full-year performance attracted additional investors with the fund growing to well over CHF 300 mn in assets. BB Entrepreneur Switzerland (16%) and the BB Entrepreneur Europe Small (12%) funds, both performed exceptionally well beating their benchmarks by a wide margin. StarCapital delivered excellent investment results across the asset classes, first and foremost its flagship fund Huber Strategy 1 (mixed, equity bias) with a performance of 20%, Winbonds plus (mixed, bond bias) up 12%, Starpoint (international equities) up 19% and Argos (international bonds) up 10%. The strong performance in the second half of the year could only partially offset the weakness from the first quarter of the year and segment operating profit for the year declined by 14% to CHF 21.4 mn (CHF 24.9 mn). *Bank am Bellevue: Further erosion of earnings in core business * Earnings in the Bank's core business continued to erode further. Brokerage activity had already subsided to a low level in the preceding year and it continued to decline in 2016 due to demanding structural and regulatory requirement. Corporate Finance earnings were substantially lower as well. The steep drop in interest income, which mostly reflects the now normalized dividend payout from SIX Group, additionally weakened the revenue base. Despite these developments, the launch of wealth management services for entrepreneurial private clients will proceed as planned. The related investments added to the Bank's cost base, resulting in an operating loss of CHF 3.6 mn (2015 profit: CHF 4.1 mn). In response to fundamental change in the Bank's operating environment (ongoing margin pressure, growing regulatory requirements, technology issues) and the resulting erosion of earnings in the Bank's core business activities, we intend to discontinue the Brokerage and Corporate Finance activities at the end of June 2017 (see press release dated February 21, 2017). The tentative restructuring costs of an estimated CHF 3-5 mn will be charged in full to the income statement for fiscal 2017. Bank am Bellevue will continue to provide services for its custody, trading execution and market-making clients and none of the other operations at Bellevue Group will be affected this planned restructuring. *Continuation of shareholder-friendly dividend policy* The Board of Directors reiterates its shareholder-friendly dividend policy and will propose a tax-free cash dividend of CHF 1.00 per share from capital contribution reserves at the Annual General Meeting on March 21, 2017. This underscores the financial strength of Bellevue Group. *Extension of the Board of Directors* The Board of Directors will be extended by one additional member. Dr. Rupert Hengster will be proposed for election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Dr. Hengster is the managing partner of the firm Dr. Hengster, Loesch & Kollegen and holds a degree in law and economics. He has longtime experience in various leading positions in the asset management industry in Germany. The Board of Directors will be extended by one additional member. Dr. Rupert Hengster will be proposed for election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Dr. Hengster is the managing partner of the firm Dr. Hengster, Loesch & Kollegen and holds a degree in law and economics. He has longtime experience in various leading positions in the asset management industry in Germany. His professional career includes positions with Commerzbank in Frankfurt, Westdeutsche Landesbank in Düsseldorf, Sal. Oppenheim in Cologne, and Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management in Frankfurt. A full copy of the 2016 annual report can be viewed at *www.bellevue.ch*

