Updated Portfolio on the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform Lets Companies of All Sizes in All Sub-Segments Experience an End-to-End Digital Approach for Product Innovation

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, world leader in 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions, today announced the launch of three new industry solution experiences and the enhancement of its current portfolio based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, for the consumer goods and retail industry.

Fashion, footwear, leather goods, retail, as well as furniture, home, garden, and leisure goods companies of all sizes can have access to a full portfolio of solutions to digitally transform their business. Arc International, Arvind Lifestyle Brands Limited, Fossil, Gürmen Group, Nowy Styl Group and the Rockport Group are some of the 17,000 international companies that are successfully collaborating with Dassault Systèmes to create and deliver products that consumers will love.

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform and industry solution experiences for consumer goods and retail provide a unified digital environment including powerful Product Lifecycle Management and 3D applications to improve and accelerate the end-to-end business processes behind a company's collections. From creative and detailed design to the ultimate consumer purchase experience, digital continuity at each stage of the process enables real-time collaboration for design, engineering, production, supply chains, manufacturing and other stakeholders, as well as capabilities to improve visibility, flexibility and decision making.

Dassault Systèmes' three new industry solution experiences include:

" My Design ": provides 3D design, performance testing and simulation, visualization and rendering capabilities for creative and detailed design

": provides 3D design, performance testing and simulation, visualization and rendering capabilities for creative and detailed design " My Production ": addresses tooling design, product documentation, machining simulation, quality, compliance traceability and real-time manufacturing analytics to define ideal tooling and processes for flexible manufacturing operations

": addresses tooling design, product documentation, machining simulation, quality, compliance traceability and real-time manufacturing analytics to define ideal tooling and processes for flexible manufacturing operations "My Operations": leverages intelligent logistics, agile production, supply and demand planning capabilities to improve efficiencies and operating margin

In parallel, Dassault Systèmes has enhanced three of its existing industry solution experiences:

" My Collection " helps manage the entire Product Lifecycle Management from inspiration through marketing. It now features new enhancements for Adobe Illustrator integration, and new configurable costing functionalities allowing brands and retailers to create formula-based costing templates to manage all areas of costing including planning, pre-cost, cost sheets, and the RFQ process.

" helps manage the entire Product Lifecycle Management from inspiration through marketing. It now features new enhancements for Adobe Illustrator integration, and new configurable costing functionalities allowing brands and retailers to create formula-based costing templates to manage all areas of costing including planning, pre-cost, cost sheets, and the RFQ process. " My Store " continues to enable 3D merchandising excellence, now from mobile devices.

" continues to enable 3D merchandising excellence, now from mobile devices. "My Product Portfolio" provides a collaborative and integrated solution for

multi-disciplinary design capabilities that is now tailored to support small- and medium-sized businesses. Companies can test and validate their designs and projects. They can also simulate their manufacturing processes governed by full program and change management.

"My Collection" and "My Store" now also feature a digital asset hub to manage digital assets across the enterprise including creative design, merchandising, sales and marketing.

"Our new industry solution experiences and refreshed portfolio strengthen our commitment to put proven technology into the hands of brands and retailers of all sizes and from all segments," said Chris Colyer, Vice President, Consumer Goods and Retail Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "Dassault Systèmes is now the only provider of robust and scalable digital applications to manage a company's product development cycles from ideation to the end-consumer. Companies can better anticipate and adapt to market changes, reduce their time to market and improve their margins, all while delivering the experiences their customers crave."

For more information on Dassault Systèmes' industry solution experiences for Consumer Goods Retail: http://www.3ds.com/industries/consumer-goods-retail/

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes' collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 210,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170228005146/en/

Contacts:

Press

Dassault Systèmes

Corporate France

Arnaud MALHERBE, +33 (0)1 61 62 87 73

arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com

or

North America

Suzanne MORAN, +1 (781) 810 3774

suzanne.moran@3ds.com

or

EMEAR

Virginie BLINDENBERG, +33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21

virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com

or

China

Grace MU, +86 10 6536 2288

grace.mu@3ds.com

or

India

Santanu BHATTACHARYA, +91 124 457 7100

santanu.bhattacharya@3ds.com

or

Japan

Yukiko SATO, +81 3 4321 3841

yukiko.sato@3ds.com

or

Korea

Myoungjoo CHOI, +82 10 8947 6493

myoungjoo.choi@3ds.com

or

AP South

Tricia SIM, +65 6511 7954

tricia.sim@3ds.com