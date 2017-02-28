Panevežys, Lietuva, 2017-02-28 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB Linas Agro Group is presenting following notifications:







1. Confirmation of responsible persons;



2. AB Linas Agro Group consolidated interim report for financial year 2016/2017 6 months period, ended 31 December 2016;



3. AB Linas Agro Group consolidated financial statements for the 6 months period of financial year 2016/2017 (unaudited).



Finance Director Tomas Tumenas Ph. +370 45 507 393



Investor relations specialist Greta Vaitkeviciene Ph. +370 45 507 346



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=617602