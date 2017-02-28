sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 28.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

47,105 Euro		-0,06
-0,13 %
WKN: 868402 ISIN: US92343V1044 Ticker-Symbol: BAC 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,151
47,573
11:21
47,19
47,48
11:21
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AT&T INC
AT&T INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AT&T INC39,545-0,04 %
COLT GROUP SA--
COMCAST CORPORATION35,25-1,81 %
LEVEL 3 COMMUNICATIONS INC54,19+0,19 %
ORANGE SA14,274-0,08 %
PCCW LIMITED0,558-0,71 %
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC47,105-0,13 %