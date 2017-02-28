Ericsson: China Unicom deploys Ericsson's Radio Dot System in 500 buildings in Beijing

Ericsson Radio Dot System enables China Unicom to deliver superior indoor connectivity in one of the world's fastest growing cities

China Unicom subscribers can now enjoy uninterrupted 4G/LTE services in all 500 buildings, including high-rise buildings and shopping malls

The ease with which the system can be deployed ensured that the buildings were connected quickly and efficiently

To improve indoor mobile connectivity in Beijing, a city with over 21 million residents, Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and China Unicom have deployed the Radio Dot System in 500 buildings in the space of three months. China Unicom subscribers can now enjoy uninterrupted 4G services in all 500 buildings, including high-rise buildings and shopping malls. To date, this is the largest number of buildings in a single city to receive the Radio Dot System.

The Ericsson Radio Dot System was developed to enable high-performance voice and data coverage and capacity in a broad range of enterprise buildings and public venues, including the underserved, high-growth, medium-to-large building and venue category. For each of the 500 buildings in Beijing, Ericsson delivered a full turnkey service, including products, installation and network optimization services.

Nishant Batra, Head of Network Infrastructure Products, Ericsson, says: "The mobile network landscape is changing constantly, and cities like Beijing are at the forefront of that change. The Ericsson Radio Dot System is ideal for deployments of this type as it was designed to be scalable and capable of meeting both current and future needs. The system can be easily upgraded to add frequencies, capacity and future technologies, making it easier to address China Unicom's growing capacity and coverage requirements."

With the Radio Dot System, Ericsson is redefining the concept of indoor small cells. This is the industry's most cost-effective, modular, high-performance indoor radio system, capable of addressing a wide range of indoor environments.

Ericsson at Mobile World Congress 2017

Anything can happen on the digital frontier, a promising but undiscovered future. From February 27 to March 2 in Barcelona, Spain, Ericsson is demonstrating a collaborative approach and innovative solutions to succeed in this arena.

With our customers and partners, we work across industries, physical boundaries and perceived limitations. Join us in Hall 2 or online during MWC 2017 and engage in conversations and demonstrations about our favorite things: 5G; platforms and services for IT, Cloud, Networks and TV & Media; connected solutions for industries; the Internet of Things; and partnering for success.

See you there!

Ericsson is a world leader in communications technology and services with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Our organization consists of more than 111,000 experts who provide customers in 180 countries with innovative solutions and services. Together we are building a more connected future where anyone and any industry is empowered to reach their full potential. Net sales in 2016 were SEK 222.6 billion (USD 24.5 billion). The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on NASDAQ in New York. Read more on www.ericsson.com (http://www.ericsson.com/).





