TOKYO, Feb 28, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) announced that the company today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Philippines Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) regarding a joint study into environmental load reduction using the electric-powered technology employed in MMC's I-MiEV EV and Outlander PHEV plug-in hybrid EV models.MMC President, CEO Osamu Masuko stated, "We want to contribute to a more mobile society. The joint study with the Philippines DENR addresses how to lower the environmental impact to society through automotive electrification, utilizing our electric car i-MiEV, the first mass-marketed EV, and our popular plug-in hybrid Outlander. When the project becomes concrete, we would like to extend the participation to other Philippine governmental institutions and research institutions including universities, and electric companies."About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is the fifth largest automaker in Japan and the fifteenth largest in the world by global unit sales. It is part of the Mitsubishi keiretsu, formerly the biggest industrial group in Japan, and was formed in 1970 from the automotive division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.Throughout its history it has courted alliances with foreign partners, a strategy pioneered by their first president Tomio Kubo to encourage expansion, and continued by his successors. A significant stake was sold to Chrysler Corporation in 1971 which it held for 22 years, while DaimlerChrysler was a controlling shareholder between 2000 and 2005. Long term joint manufacturing and technology licencing deals with the Hyundai Motor Company in South Korea and Proton in Malaysia were also forged, while in Europe the company co-owned the largest automobile manufacturing plant in the Netherlands with Volvo for ten years in the 1990s, before taking sole ownership in 2001.Source: Mitsubishi Motors