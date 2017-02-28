sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 28.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,367 Euro		+0,062
+2,69 %
WKN: A2DHKS ISIN: BMG1738J1247 Ticker-Symbol: XY81 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BW OFFSHORE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BW OFFSHORE LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
28.02.2017 | 11:04
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

BW Offshore: Sendje Berge successful arbitration award

BW Offshore has been successful in the dispute concerning the day rates payable by Addax Petroleum Exploration (Nigeria) Ltd, for the hire of the FPSO Sendje Berge. BW Offshore will revert with further details when the award has been reviewed in detail.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

 


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: BW Offshore via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)