BW Offshore: Sendje Berge successful arbitration award

BW Offshore has been successful in the dispute concerning the day rates payable by Addax Petroleum Exploration (Nigeria) Ltd, for the hire of the FPSO Sendje Berge. BW Offshore will revert with further details when the award has been reviewed in detail.

