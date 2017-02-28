Gameband, Atari, Terraria Partnership Smashes Kickstarter Funding Goal, Extends Smartwatch Product Line

Gameband DROID Edition released based on Kickstarter success

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --At Mobile World Congress today FMTwoGame Inc announced a new edition of its Smartwatch line: the 'Gameband DROID Edition.' This premium edition Smartwatch was created in direct response to demand from backers on Kickstarter (where the company tripled funding goal within 2 weeks). The DROID Edition includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 1.2GHz Quad Core processor, an AMOLED 1.64" 277dpi display, a 400mAh battery, USB-C, 802.11b/g/n WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.2. It ships with Gorilla Glass and sports a brush metal finish and premium leather strap. Available for $219 now on Kickstarter, it is expected to be available in retail for $299 from October.

Gameband's Smartwatch integrates an upgradable MicroSD solution, a market first that effectively turns Gameband into a high-speed portable drive, hosting PC Games, photos, music, and files via its management software 'PixelFurnace.'

In addition to the DROID Edition Gameband also offers special editions focused on gaming, notably its Atari and Terraria Editions, both of which are currently available on Kickstarter for $149. Targeting the gaming market, these versions integrate exclusive design and content. FMTwo Game expect to unveil additional partnerships and editions in the coming months, although its Atari Edition has a unique appeal to both older and younger gamers.

"Atari created video games and arcade gaming, and later pioneered the rise of consoles by bringing arcade gaming into the living room," says Fred Chesnais, CEO of Atari SA. "It's exciting to now bring gaming to another frontier, wearables, with Gameband Atari Edition."

Gameband runs its own Android Operating System and is compatible with iOS and Android; each of which will be supported with a companion management app. As well as a host of productivity apps Gameband also ships with a wide array of mini-games, watch-faces and 3rd party applications.

"We think the Smartwatch market has fallen somewhat short of its potential; it's crowded, with lots of similar products, crammed with features people often do not use, and often at unaffordable price points," says FMTwo Game CEO and founder Feargal Mac Conuladh. "We wanted to build a product with focused core features and driven by premium components such as the Snapdragon Wear processor. Doing so allows us to offer an incredible Smartwatch experience at an affordable price-point."

Gameband media kit

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/472290/FMTwoGame_Inc_Smartwatch.jpg