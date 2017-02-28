SolAero Technologies Awarded Dual Satellite Missions from German Company OHB System AG for the SARah and EnMAP Programs

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --SolAero Technologies Corp. (SolAero), a leading provider of high efficiency solar cells, solar panels, and composite structural products for satellite and aerospace applications, announced today that it has been awarded two contracts by OHB System AG (OHB) for the design, manufacture and testing of solar array panels for two upcoming satellite missions, SARah and EnMAP. SARah is a follow-on system to the Federal Republic of Germany's SAR-Lupe that provides satellite-based radar reconnaissance. EnMAP (Environmental Mapping and Analysis Program) is a German hyperspectral earth observation satellite to measure and model key dynamic processes of the Earth's ecosystems on a global scale.

The solar array substrates will be designed and manufactured by Alliance Spacesystems, a subsidiary of SolAero Technologies Corp., and SolAero will design and produce the solar array panels. The panels will be populated with SolAero's high-performance ZTJ solar cells, which have a manufacturing heritage approaching 1,500,000 units and are currently powering 179 satellites.

"SolAero is excited to partner with OHB on SARah and EnMAP and appreciates the opportunity to support these important programs," said Brad Clevenger, CEO of SolAero Technologies. "This partnership further demonstrates SolAero's commitment to service the world's most demanding satellite applications."

SolAero is the world's only vertically-integrated space solar panel provider, capable of designing, manufacturing and testing solar array substrates and solar panels for the most cost effective satellite power solutions available. SolAero's end-to-end capabilities were key to affordably meeting OHB's demanding requirements.

About SolAero Technologies Corp.

SolAero Technologies is a leading provider of satellite solar power solutions and precision aerospace structures to the global space markets, encompassing a wide array of applications including civil space exploration, science and earth observation, defense intelligence and communication, and commercial telecommunications industries. The business was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA. For more information about SolAero, visit https://solaerotech.com/

About OHB System AG

OHB System AG, located in Bremen, Germany, is one of the three leading space companies in Europe. It belongs to Bremen-based listed high-tech group OHB SE, where around 2,000 specialists and executives work on key European space programs. With more than three decades of experience, OHB System AG specializes in high-tech solutions for space. This includes low-orbiting and geostationary satellites for earth observation, navigation, telecommunications, science and space exploration as well as systems and experiments for human space flight. For more information about OHB, visit https://www.ohb-system.de/

