VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (TSX: FR)(NYSE: AG)(FRANKFURT: FMV)(BVM: AG) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the promotion of Dustin VanDoorselaere, previously Vice President of Operations, to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) beginning March 1, 2017. Mr. VanDoorselaere, an experienced mining engineer, will be responsible for overseeing all operational functions at each of the Company's six operating silver mines in Mexico.

Prior to joining First Majestic in November 2016, Mr. VanDoorselaere held the position of General Manager for Nyrstar, a global metals and mining company, and was responsible for overseeing all aspects of mining operations, including legal and government relations, at the El Mochito mine in Honduras and the Campo Morado mine in Mexico. Prior to Nyrstar, Mr. VanDoorselaere held various operational positions at Goldgroup Mining and Aurico Gold in Mexico. Prior to working in Mexico, Mr. VanDoorselaere held senior operating positions with Redback Mining in Ghana, Norilsk Nickel in Australia, as well as numerous international mining companies within Canada.

Salvador Garcia, who previously held the COO position since July 2014, has been appointed to the new position of Country Manager of Mexico and will be responsible for government and stakeholder relations in Mexico. He will represent First Majestic at various political and social functions and will continue to work with Mr. VanDoorselaere, in a supporting role, to maintain positive relationships federally and in the local and state regions in which the Company operates.

In addition, First Majestic is also pleased to announce the appointment of Marjorie Co, effective March 1, 2017, to the Company's Board of Directors. Ms. Co brings over 20 years of legal, business and corporate development experience. She currently provides business development and legal advice for technology-focused organizations and start-up companies. Her previous roles have included being the Director of Strategic Relations at Westport Innovations and Chief Development Officer at The Proof Centre of Excellence. Ms. Co was called to the British Columbia Bar in 1996 and is a Member of the Law Society of British Columbia. Ms. Co obtained her Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Laws degrees from the University of British Columbia, and her Bachelor of Science degree from Simon Fraser University.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

First Majestic is a mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates six producing silver mines; the La Parrilla Silver Mine, the San Martin Silver Mine, the La Encantada Silver Mine, the La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine and the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine. Production from these six mines is projected to be between 11.1 to 12.4 million ounces of pure silver or 16.6 to 18.5 million ounces of silver equivalents in 2017.

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.

Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral reserve and resource estimates and estimates of future production and costs of production at our properties; estimated production rates for silver and other payable metals produced by us, the estimated cost of development of our development projects; the effects of laws, regulations and government policies on our operations, including, without limitation, the laws in Mexico which currently have significant restrictions related to mining; obtaining or maintaining necessary permits, licences and approvals from government authorities; and continued access to necessary infrastructure, including, without limitation, access to power, land, water and roads to carry on activities as planned.

These statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of silver, gold, base metals or certain other commodities (such as natural gas, fuel oil and electricity); fluctuations in the currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso versus the U.S. dollar); changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada, Mexico; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins and flooding); risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers, refiners and other parties with whom the Company does business; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining, including those currently enacted in Mexico; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities; diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves as properties are mined; the Company's title to properties; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form, under the caption "Risks Relating to First Majestic's Business".

Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements or information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

First Majestic Silver Corp.

Toll Free: 1.866.529.2807

info@firstmajestic.com

www.firstmajestic.com



