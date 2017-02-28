ArcelorMittal, a Luxembourg-based giant of the mining and steel industry, is poised to take a giant stride into the solar power market with the proposed construction of a 600 MW PV plant in India's Karnataka.

Having received land possession certificates for 2,659 acres of private land in the Indian state between December 2011 and December 2012 - originally for the development of a 750 MW steel plant - the firm has financially assessed the viability of such a project and concluded that solar would be a better bet.

According ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...