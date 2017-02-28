SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- NGINX, Inc., the engine delivering sites and applications for the modern web, today announced it has won a Gold Stevie® Award in the 2017 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the second consecutive Stevie Award win for NGINX's customer support team. NGINX was selected as a finalist for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year in the Computer Software category, and named a Gold winner as selected by a panel of expert judges made up of global sales and customer service spanning almost every industry.

NGINX Plus, the commercially supported version of the open source NGINX software, launched in late 2013 in response to users who wanted a managed release process and professional, enterprise-grade support on top of the free open source technology. Since then, NGINX Plus has seen significant year-over-year growth -- in large part thanks to its first-rate customer support team. By enabling flawless delivery of mission-critical applications, NGINX has supported customers in creating some of the world's most visited sites and applications.

"NGINX products are known for their superior quality, and we believe our customers deserve equally superior support," said Gus Robertson, CEO, NGINX, Inc. "We're honored that the NGINX Plus support team has been recognized again for its commitment to helping our customers deliver their applications with the utmost performance, reliability, security, and scale. Our customers are delivering some of the world's most impressive digital experiences, and we're proud to partner with them along the way."

With this award, the NGINX support team is recognized for its achievements since July 2015, a period during which the number of customers served by the team increased by 113 percent. In the midst of this incredible growth, the NGINX support team nearly doubled the number of customer requests it resolved year over year, closing 92 percent more tickets than in the previous year. While remaining small and agile, the team did more than efficiently handle the increased workload -- they kept the customer satisfaction rate incredibly high and even added a number of new support features.

"I found NGINX Plus support to be extremely helpful and was really impressed just how fast they replied and with the accuracy of their answers," said Joseph Borg, IT and Network Infrastructure Manager, 3BetGaming. "Being an IT manager, I deal with support from all sorts of companies and have a fair sense of what each company's support is all about. With NGINX Plus, I was positively surprised with the high quality of the support, given the relatively low cost of the software. A lot of people might initially start considering a load balancer and fail to consider the quality of support they are really getting. The support with NGINX Plus surpassed my expectations and my previous experiences with other companies."

NGINX was named among many other innovative brands and industry heavyweights, including Acquia, Box, and Replicon in the same category, and Cisco, Dow Jones, and IBM in additional sales and customer service categories. More than 2,300 nominations -- from organizations of all sizes, across virtually every industry, and representing 43 nations -- were evaluated in this year's competition, an increase of 10 percent over 2016. Finalists were determined by the average scores of 161 professionals worldwide acting as preliminary judges, with only about 40% of entries receiving average scores high enough to qualify as finalists.

For more details about NGINX Plus customer support offerings, please visit: www.nginx.com/support/

For more details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners, please visit: www.stevieawards.com/sales

About NGINX, Inc.

NGINX is the heart of the modern web -- helping the world's most innovative companies deliver their sites and applications with performance, reliability, security, and scale. The company offers an award-winning, comprehensive application delivery platform in use on more than 300 million sites worldwide. Companies around the world rely on NGINX to ensure flawless digital experiences through features such as advanced load balancing, web and mobile acceleration, security controls, application monitoring, and management. More than half of the Internet's busiest websites rely on NGINX, including Airbnb, Box, Instagram, Netflix, Pinterest, SoundCloud, and Zappos. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with its EMEA headquarters in Cork, Ireland, and additional offices in the US and Europe. Learn more at https://www.nginx.com/

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

