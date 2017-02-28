Dubeni, Grobina parish, Grobina district, LV-3438, 2017-02-28 14:33 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Company's twelve months of 2016, net turnover is 2 657 682 EUR, it has decreased by 43% compared with the twelve months of 2015, but in 2016 twelve months, there were sold 131 828 mink skins at an average price of € 20.17 / pcs, but in 2015, twelve months were sold 11 3521 mink skins at an average price of € 39.41 / pcs. Although in 2016 the JSC "Grobina" mink average sales price of Finnish mink auction house exceeded the average auction sales price, however, due to the fur industry crisis in the world, joint stock company "Grobina" in twelve months of 2016, production was sold below first cost, thereby the company has suffered a loss . In order to obtain the financial stability of the joint stock company "Grobina" , by the Liepaja court decision 29th of June, 2016, has been approved the joint stock company "Grobina" Legal Protection Proceedings plan of action, which provides to settle with creditors in 2018.



In spite of the JSC "Grobina" Legal Protection Proceedings, the JSC "Grobina" management also in this growing season reached an agreement with the Finnish auction house Saga Furs of funding, for fur-bearing animals fattening, which allows to the company, to ensure normal economic activity.



JSC "Grobina" Chairman of the Board Gundars Jaunsleinis



