Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), returns with a large presence to Mobile World Congress, Europe's most important event around mobile technologies, taking place in Barcelona from February 27 to March 2. Together with its ecosystem of technology partners and customers, Telit has realized six deployment-ready demos, showcasing narrowband IoT (NBIoT) applications on a live network.

"As one of the main players in the cellular IoT industry, Telit strives to support customers by enabling their ecosystems and future deployments with new technologies," said Sandro Spanghero, Senior Vice President Global Product Management at Telit. "That makes NBIoT a tremendous opportunity because this new cellular standard is targeted at segments that Telit has been successfully serving for many years, and where we have a large number of reference customers who are at the top of their industries. NBIoT also has the potential to enable new segments and application areas that are now possible to address with this and other upcoming cellular technologies."

Live demos at Mobile World Congress

Together with Telefonica as mobile network operator and Ericsson as infrastructure provider, Telit is contributing to a number of live applications around narrow-band IoT. At the Ericsson booth (Hall 2 Stand 2N62), the Telefonica booth (Hall 3 Stand 3K21) and the GSMA booth (Hall 4 Stand 4A15), Telit is enabling narrow-band connectivity to an ecosystem made by devices such as a "manhole monitor", a car detector for smart parking management, personal trackers, CO2 sensors or gas tank monitoring.

All these deployment-ready concepts are end-to-end "sensor-to-cloud" solutions and demonstrate the business case of NBIoT, leveraging features like low battery power, low data rates, extended coverage and pure data-only applications with a fixed installation.

At the Nokia booth (Hall 3 Stand 3A10), Telit is featured in a gas metering application that monitors and analyzes gas flow and usage, powered by Telit' customer Shitek. Telit narrow-band IoT modules with embedded NBIoT chipset send data through the Nokia end-to-end LTE network to the cloud, demonstrating how NB-IoT technology can be used to manage an integrated network comprised of components from multiple vendors in a smart and cost-effective way.

NBIoT modules presented at the Telit booth

At the Telit booth (Hall 5, Booth 5E61), Telit exhibits its range of new IoT Modules for NBIoT applications. Telit offers fully compliant LTE- Cat NB 3GPP Release 13 products in two form factors: The NE910C1 in the popular xE910 28.2x28.2mm module family and the NE866B1 in the 15x19mm miniature series of the xE866 module family. NBIoT products are optimized for power consumption compatible with battery powered applications, delivering enhanced coverage for better wireless reach into deep indoor environments. Because they run on the cellular licensed spectrum, they also boast high reliability and SIM-based security.

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement. The company offers the industry's broadest portfolio of integrated products and services for end-to-end IoT deployments including cellular communication modules in all technologies, GNSS, short-to-long range wireless modules, IoT connectivity plans and IoT platform services. Through the IoT Portal, Telit makes IoT onboarding easy, reduces risk, time to market, complexity and costs for asset tracking, remote monitoring and control, telematics, industrial automation and others, across many industries and vertical markets worldwide.

