SACRAMENTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- Natoma Technologies, Inc., a public sector-focused information technology (IT) consulting firm and systems integrator, is proud to announce it has been named a member of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector Partner Program.

The AWS Public Sector Partner Program recognizes partners with solutions and experience in delivering government, education, and nonprofit customer missions around the world.

"We are excited to build on our existing relationship with AWS to deliver complete, cloud-based solutions to the public sector," said, Jason March, Vice President and Federal Practice Director at Natoma Technologies. "We are committed to helping our enterprise customers leverage the innovation of the AWS platform for mission-critical workloads and applications, while capturing the greatest return on their technology investment."

To achieve AWS Public Sector Partner Program membership, Natoma Technologies met key program criteria, including multiple public sector practice customer references. Natoma Technologies' public sector experience spans the federal, state and local, and municipal levels, with expertise in healthcare, environmental and natural resources, law enforcement and corrections, and citizen services.

"We have a successful track record of launching applications on the highly flexible, scalable, and secure AWS cloud platform -- on time, and on budget -- enabling our public sector customers to take advantage of this advanced technology to achieve their missions," March said.

About Natoma Technologies

Founded in 1998, Natoma Technologies is a technical consulting firm and system integrator focused solely on public sector with headquarters in Sacramento, CA and a federal office in Arlington, VA. Since our founding in 1998, state and federal agencies have trusted Natoma Technologies to deliver information technology solutions that control costs, improve efficiency, and help them work smarter. We are committed to delivering our projects 100% on time and on budget -- every time. That's who we are. That's what we do. For additional information, visit us at www.natomatech.com.

