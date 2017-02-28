Rivada Networks today announced that it has been awarded additional patents for its signature "Dynamic Spectrum Arbitrage" technology in Mexico and Australia. It has also received another patent for its ground-breaking "e-LBS" technology in the United States.

U.S. Patent No. 14/963,989 Method and System for Providing Enhanced Location Based Information for Wireless Handsets has been granted in the United States and will further enhance the industry-leading accuracy of Rivada's enhanced location based service (e-LBS) technology. e-LBS is a transformative solution which enables handsets to triangulate their location relative to each other, providing unprecedented levels of accuracy in three dimensions. It will become a vital tool for public safety officials and other users who operate in locations where accuracy and precision in determining location are vital.

Mexican Patent No. MX/a/2015/012214 Dynamic Spectrum Arbitrage has been awarded in Mexico. Dynamic Spectrum Arbitrage (DSA) is the most advanced spectrum-sharing technology available. It allows bandwidth on a mobile network to be allocated in real time among various bidders. Developed to ensure that public safety officials can be guaranteed absolute priority to a network in times of emergency, it will also power the next evolution of the mobile world, by enabling bandwidth to be traded in real time.

In addition to the Mexican patent, Australian Patent No. 2014274387 has also been granted, strengthening Rivada's portfolio of DSA patents around the world.

Rivada Chief Scientist-and co-inventor of both DSA and e-LBS-Clint Smith said:

"These new awards are another step forward for our ever-expanding intellectual property portfolio. As we continue to innovate and improve our core technology, the opportunities for a new world of shared networks and innovation continue to grow."

Speaking from Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Rivada Networks Chairman and Co-CEO Declan Ganley said:

"As demand for bandwidth grows, so too will the pressure on congested networks. Clint Smith and our team have developed the leading technology to facilitate the new world of shared networks. The ability to allocate bandwidth in real time, among competing bidders, will transform our wireless world."

Rivada Networks' Dynamic Spectrum Arbitrage technology turns networks into markets. With demand for mobile data growing at nearly 50% a year, we all face an urgent need to use wireless spectrum and networks more efficiently. Rivada's technology answers that need.

Dynamic Spectrum Arbitrage allocates LTE network resources to wholesale buyers of wireless bandwidth, while its Open Access Market allows bidders to buy that bandwidth a year out, a month out, or in real time in response to projected demand and market conditions. The Open Access Market, modeled on the successful and proven markets for electricity supply, radically lowers the barriers to entry into the wireless market by ensuring that supply and demand are matched every hour of the day, on every cell site on a network. This in turn makes possible a wide range of new business models to take advantage of that bandwidth.

The current market for mobile data is dominated by the carriers' monthly per-device subscription charges. But these fail to capture the full diversity of potential uses for mobile data. Growth in mobile-data demand in the coming years will be dominated by machine-to-machine communications and Internet-of-things applications. Many of these new uses stand to benefit greatly from the ability to buy inexpensive capacity at times and places where networks are currently underutilized. Even traditional operators will be able to provide better, faster and more consistent service when they can buy capacity on an as-needed basis.

