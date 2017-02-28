Reykjavík, 2017-02-28 23:27 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, February 28th 2017, Orkuveita Reykjavíkur (OR; Reykjavík Energy) issued three bonds in bonds offerings. The investment banking division at Arion Bank managed the issue and introduced it to investors. In the auction, indexed to 29-year annuity bonds were offered in the OR090546 category, an indexed to 7-years annuity bonds in the OR090524 category and a 6-year coupon bonds in a category, OR01122.



OR decided to accept offers for a total amount of ISK 2,000 million and issue bonds in the OR090546 category for ISK 1,050 million at a yield of 3.25%, in the category OR090524 for ISK 600 million at yield of 3.39% and in category OR011222 for ISK 350 million at a yield of 5.60%. Total offers amounted to ISK 3,160 million at a yield between 3.21-3.38% for the OR090546 category, a yield between 3.39-3.40% for the OR090524 category and a yield between 5.60-5.79% for the coupon bonds OR011222.



Payment, issue and delivery of bonds is planned on Marts 3rd 2017. A request will be made that the bonds will be accepted for trading at the Icelandic Stock Exchange, Nasdaq Iceland, on the same day but first day of business with the bonds will be announced with at least one day notice. In the OR090546 category, a total amount of ISK 5,461,724,833 kr., in the OR090524 category a total amount of ISK 1,088,000,000 kr. and in the OR011222 category a total amount of ISK 500,000,000 kr., has already been issued and traded on the Icelandic Stock Exchange.



Contacts: Ingvar Stefánsson, Chief Financial Officer. Tel. 516-6100, e-mail: ingvar.stefansson@or.is Brynja Kolbrún Pétursdóttir, Head of Treasury, Planning and Analysis. Tel. 516-6100, e-mail: brynja.kolbrun.petursdottir@or.is Birgir Guðfinnsson, investment banking division at Arion Bank hf. Tel. 444-7337, e-mail: verdbrefamidlun@arionbanki.is