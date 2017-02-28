MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- Redis Labs, the home of Redis and provider of Redis Enterprise (Redise), today announced it was named a strong performer in the "The Forrester Wave™: In-Memory Databases, Q1 2017," report by Forrester Research. Redis Labs received the highest evaluation scores possible in seven criteria including analytics support, performance, languages supported, use cases, open source and licensing, install base and market awareness.

The report notes that "in-memory has become critical for all enterprises," and Redis Labs "has a viable in-memory database with support for broad use cases." According to the report, "customers use Redis to support real-time analytics, translytical, data ingestion, social media, customer intelligence, operational reporting and 360-degree-view-of-the-customer initiatives."

Redis Labs believes that its recognition as a strong performer in this report demonstrates the continued support from the Redis community as well as the increased adoption of the in-memory database platform. Today, enterprises across many verticals turn to in-memory databases to support real-time apps that need quick access to business critical data and robust customer analytics to drive superior customer experiences. Additionally, enterprises are turning to companies like Redis Labs to support next-generation applications, such as internet-of-things (IoT) applications and machine learning. There is a marked shift away from legacy technical architectures and business practices. Enterprises are increasingly leaning on new-age agile solutions that require the least amount of professional services while delivering robust scale with the highest levels of availability.

"Redis Labs' superior ability to support a versatile set of use cases at the highest performance with the least resources underscores the power of its in-memory solutions," said Manish Gupta, CMO of Redis Labs. "In my view, the Forrester assessment further acknowledges the pioneering innovations of Redis Enterprise solutions advancing momentum and increasing popularity of Redis across organizations of all sizes."

Redis Labs' technology enhances open source Redis with seamless scaling, high availability and smooth automation. As companies increase the size of their datasets in Redis and expand their Redis use cases, Redis Labs helps them achieve up to 70 percent lower operational costs, while delivering faster predictive modeling, real-time data access and big data processing.

"The Forrester Wave™: In-Memory Databases, Q1 2017," is available here: https://redislabs.com/company/industry-recognition/.

About Redis Labs

Redis Labs, home of open source Redis, the world's most popular in-memory database platform, provides Redis Enterprise (Redise), as a service in all major clouds, and as downloadable software. The high performance, true high availability and seamless scaling of Redise powers e-commerce, social,

personalization, IoT, metering, fraud detection and other real-time applications.

Redis Labs serves over 60,000 customers globally and is consistently ranked as a leader in top analyst reports on NoSQL, in-memory and operational databases. Redis has been rated the #1 cloud database, #1 database in Docker, #1 NoSQL datastore, most popular NoSQL database in containers and fastest growing NoSQL database. Founded in 2011, Redis Labs is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., with offices in Tel Aviv and London. For more information, visit RedisLabs.com or follow us at @RedisLabs.

