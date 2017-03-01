Hong Kong and Tokyo, Mar 1, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Colt, the global high bandwidth network provider, today announced its plan to launch high-bandwidth services in Hong Kong by July 2017 - the latest expansion of the Colt IQ Network. The expansion aims to meet rapidly rising demand for bandwidth, as well as the growing need for on-demand services and network flexibility - particularly from Hong Kong-based companies in the financial sector, as well as businesses with high-bandwidth requirements linked to the Internet of Things (IoT), fintech and Big Data.The expansion of the network to Hong Kong is part of the ongoing investment project being undertaken by Colt in Asia, which includes similar projects in Japan and Singapore. The Hong Kong expansion, comprising both Fibre-Optic and Ethernet architecture, will provide connectivity to approximately 80% of Hong Kong's commercial buildings, including full commercial coverage in the Hong Kong Island, East Kowloon and West Kowloon CBDs.The Colt IQ Network is a 100Gbps network, optimised with software defined network capabilities, providing best-in-class services spanning 28 countries and 49 metro area networks, including, Tokyo, Sydney, Busan, Chicago, New York, London, Frankfurt and Paris. Colt is committed to further expanding this network, which currently spans 24,500 buildings and 700 data centres around the world. It is targeted at enabling the most demanding of enterprises, particularly those with an increasingly global reach, yet require specialist attention for their local presences."Many companies are looking to transform their digital infrastructure in the face of growing demand for bandwidth and connectivity requirements", said Colt's Asia CCO and Regional Executive Kenji Hioki. "Colt's high-bandwidth services are designed to meet the ever-growing demand from enterprises for fast, secure and reliable direct connectivity to markets around the world. The launch in Hong Kong enables the region's businesses to power their competitiveness and growth while future-proofing their connectivity needs."The benchmark for customer experienceColt continues to place customers at the heart of its business. As a testament to this approach, the company achieved a NPS (net promoter score)* of 35 in 2016, positioning Colt as the Best in Class Telco in the metric's EU B2B Benchmark. Going forward, Colt intends to benchmark its customer experience against other industries as well, to stay ahead of customer demand.*NPS is the leading customer experience metric for all industries https://npsbenchmarks.com/About ColtColt provides high bandwidth services for enterprises and wholesale customers in Europe, Asia and North America's largest business hubs. Colt enables the digital transformation of businesses through its intelligent, purpose-built, cloud-integrated network, known as the Colt IQ Network. It connects over 700 data centres around the globe, with over 24,500 on-net buildings and growing. Colt is also recognised as an innovator and pioneer in software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualisation (NFV).Colt has built its reputation on putting its customers first, with a focus on delivering true local presence and agility for enterprises that are global yet need local attention. Customers include data intensive organisations spanning over 200 connected cities in nearly 30 countries. Colt counts 19 of the top 25 global telecoms companies and 18 out of the top 25 global media companies (Forbes 2000 list, 2016) amongst its customers. In addition, Colt works with over 50 exchange venues and 13 European central banks. Colt is privately owned, making it one of the most financially sound companies in its industry and able to provide the best customer experience at a competitive price. For more information, please visit www.colt.net.Press contactsChen Liang / Miki MiyasakaPublic RelationsColt Technology Services Co., Ltd.Email: asia-press@colt.netPhone: +81 3 4560 4480Matthew SchultzThink Alliance Group for ColtPhone: +852 3978 5321Email: matt.schultz@think-alliance.comSource: ColtCopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.