Orascom Development Holding AG: Ausserordentliche Generalversammlung genehmigt Antrag des Verwaltungsrates auf Dekotierung der Egyptian Depositary Receipts

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges/Sonstiges Orascom Development Holding AG: Ausserordentliche Generalversammlung genehmigt Antrag des Verwaltungsrates auf Dekotierung der Egyptian Depositary Receipts

01.03.2017 / 11:59 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Pressemitteilung

Ausserordentliche Generalversammlung genehmigt Antrag des Verwaltungsrates auf Dekotierung der Egyptian Depositary Receipts

Altdorf/Kairo, 1. März 2017 - Die ausserordentliche Generalversammlung der Orascom Development Holding AG hat heute die freiwillige Dekotierung der Egyptian Depositary Receipts (EDR) von der Egyptian Exchange genehmigt. Die Versammlung wurde vom Verwaltungsrat aufgrund entsprechender Auflagen der zuständigen ägyptischen Behörden einberufen, um den Aktionären der Gesellschaft den Antrag auf Dekotierung zu unterbreiten.

Die Gesellschaft wird auf Grundlage des Beschlusses der ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung alle weiteren Handlungen vornehmen, um die Dekotierung der EDR zu vollziehen.

Über die Gruppe

Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen, Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in sieben Ländern (Ägypten, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Jordanien, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan acht Städte: El Gouna, Taba Heights, und Makadi in Ägypten, The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Salalah Beach in Oman sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Orascom Development verfügt über eine Doppelkotierung mit einer Primär-Kotierung im Hauptsegment an der SIX Swiss Exchange und einer Zweitkotierung an der EGX Egyptian Exchange.

Kontakte Investor Relations Sara El-Gawahergy Head of Investor Relations Tel: +20 100 218 5651 Tel: +41 41 874 17 11 Email: ir@orascomdh.com Kontakt für Media: Philippe Blangey Partner Dynamics Group AG Tel: +41 432 68 32 35 Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement

The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions, pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom Development Holding AG 's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking statements (or from past results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and (vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding AG's results of operations and on whether Orascom Development Holding AG will achieve its targets. Orascom Development Holding AG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted, that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.

Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG

Gotthardstraße 12 6460 Altdorf Schweiz Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17 Fax: +41 41 874 17 07 E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com Internet: www.orascomdh.com ISIN: CH0038285679 Valorennummer: A0NJ37 Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service

549251 01.03.2017 CET/CEST

ISIN CH0038285679

AXC0153 2017-03-01/12:00