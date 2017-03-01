In what is a landmark development, China's JinkoSolar and Japan's Marubeni will join forces to develop one the world's largest PV power plant in Abu Dhabi. The Sweihan project will not only be vast in size, but will also sell power under a 25-year PPA at a record-setting low price.

JinkoSolar has confirmed with pv magazine the PPA price is of $0.0242/kWp.

The Sweihan project will supply electricity to a fast-growing region within Abu Dhabi, and heralds solar's arrival as a highly competitive power source in the Middle East.

Construction on the truly vast 1.177 GW power plant will begin in April, with completion and full commercial operation set ...

