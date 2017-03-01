FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, a leading global biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has announced the expansion of its Monoclonal Antibody development and manufacturing services with the introduction of its Saturn mAb Platform™.

The Saturn mAb Platform™ is the result of the application of years of experience developing and optimizing monoclonal antibodies processes with efficient cGMP production and batch disposition. It is also an extension of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies' experience gained while developing and subsequently implementing its Apollo Mammalian Expression Platform. Apollo was developed for robust, high levels of recombinant protein expression with manufacturability for the entire life of a customer's product as the end goal.

"Saturn mAb is intended to be a platform that customers can feel confident will take their candidate to the clinic quickly," said Martin Meeson, president, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, U.S.A. "Support of late phase production and eventually commercial launch was built in the offering to make Saturn a platform for life."

The Saturn mAb Platform™ is designed to enable rapid access to manufacturing capacity. It offers options and flexibility as it was designed to be an extension of the ApolloTM mammalian expression platform for customers who need full gene to GMP services. It also supports processes established with customers' existing cell lines. "It incorporates the best-in-class single use technologies in all upstream and downstream units of operation", said Andy Topping, chief scientific officer, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies. "This platform was designed for reliability of manufacturing."

FUJIFILM Diosynth has currently engaged workforce expansion at a global level to support the company's growth.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies an industry-leading Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization with locations in Billingham, UK, RTP, North Carolina and College Station, Texas. FUJIFILM Diosynth has over twenty years of experience in the development and manufacturing of recombinant proteins, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, among other large molecules, viral products and medical countermeasures expressed in a wide array of microbial, mammalian, and host/virus systems. The company offers a comprehensive list of services from cell line development using its proprietary pAVEway™ microbial and Apollo™ cell line systems to process development, analytical development, clinical and FDA-approved commercial manufacturing. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is a partnership between FUJIFILM Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation. For more information, go to: www.fujifilmdiosynth.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including: healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; graphic systems; highly functional materials, such as flat panel display materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and cinema lenses; digital imaging; and document products. These are based on a vast portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, software and production technologies. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170301005809/en/

Contacts:

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Liza M. Rivera, 919-337-4425

liza.rivera@fujifilm.com

or

Fujifilm

Lauren Geloso, 914-798-8303

lgeloso@fujifilm.com